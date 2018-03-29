Groupon Apologizes After Racial Slur Was Used to Market Their Products

Groupon has issued an apology after the N-word was used to market winter boots that wear listed on the company's website.

NBC 4 IN New York is reporting that many users took to social media to express their outrage with the use of the racial slur to describe a pair of boots as, "N***** Brown". You can see examples of some of those posts HERE and HERE.

“We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site,” Groupon said in the statement. “This is completely unacceptable and violates our policies -- to say nothing of our values.” Adding that the company is looking into how the deal "slipped past" the filters and controls the site has set up to prevent this type of thing.

The boots were listed on the site from two Chinese based companies, Kojwa and Margine, which are separate companies from Groupon.

Groupon's apology fell flat with many consumers, much of whom are now boycotting the company. You can see examples of some of the social posts calling for a boycott HERE and HERE.