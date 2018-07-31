"Guardians of the Galaxy" Cast Release Letter Supporting Reinstatement Of Director James Gunn

July 31, 2018
4/24/2017 - The cast (left to right) Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan and Michael Rooker attending The European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 held at the Eventim Apollo, London

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Yesterday, TMZ spoke with Sean Gunn, brother to Guardians of The Galaxy 1 & 2 director James Gunn, concerning the letter he and other actors from the franchise created in support of returning James to the director's chair.

25 June 2018 - Hollywood, California - James Gunn. "Ant-Man and The Wasp' Los Angeles Premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre
Photo: F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA USA

 

An Open Letter from the Cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy"

James was released by Disney due to tweets he made around 10 years ago that mentioned pedophilia and rape, all to which he has responded to, admitting his fault, and making it clear he is a different human being.  Guardians of The Galaxy cast members agree.

25 June 2018 - Hollywood, California - Sean Gunn. "Ant-Man and The Wasp' Los Angeles Premiere held at theEl Capitan Theatre
Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Click HERE for Sean Gunn's new comments.

