Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Sign Final Divorce Docs - Anna Seeks Private Judge To Finalize ASAP
October 16, 2018
The ink has dried!
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have signed their final divorce documents, according to TMZ.
Due to the huge court backlog, Anna's lawyer Laura Wasser, asked a judge yesterday to remove the case from the court system and turn it over to a private judge, which will speed up the process, according to TMZ.
Chris and Anna will have joint custody fo their 6-year-old son Jack, and a prenup handles the rest.
Fortunately, Jack should be well cared for, financially. Chris has (4) projects ahead, including Cowboy Ninja Viking, Jurassic World 3 (2021), The Kid and The Lego Move 2: The Second Part (2019) and Anna continues with her TV series, Mom.
Best wishes to Chris, Anna and Jack.