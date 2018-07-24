'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Stars Speak Out Concerning Firing Of Director James Gunn

Disney recently parted ways with Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, due to controversial tweets that resurfaced on social media last week.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn told E! News Friday, "The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him."

Gunn told E! News, "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since—not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time." Gunn's statement continued, "Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today," the statement continued. "Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all."

Now, Guardians Of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have taken to social media concerning James' dismissal.

E! News notes a petition to reinstate James Gunn to the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise is well underway, with 160,000 signatures towards a 200,000 goal.

 

 

