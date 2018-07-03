Man Feeling "Guilty" Pays 44-Year-Old Parking Ticket

Police in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for a man who committed a crime 44 years ago.

Police Chief Michael Combs received an anonymous note last week from a man only known as Dave that contained a letter of apology, a $5 bill, and an unpaid parking ticket from 1974 that Dave was hoping would finally be paid for.

The note read:

Dear PD,

I've been carrying this ticket around for 40+ years always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info.

With respect, Dave.

The letter left no return address, only marked with "Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown."

Chief Combs wanted to reach out to Dave and thank him, but the ticket was written for a car with Ohio license plates, and the Minersville, Pennsylvania Police Department can't track out-of-state licenses. Combs would not reveal exactly 44 years of unpaid penalties would amount to, but he did take the time to encourage people to always pay their fines. He said, "We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them."

In 1974, a parking violation carried a $2 fine. Nowadays, they cost up to $20.

Via CNN