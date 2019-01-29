Gwyneth Paltrow Sued For Alleged Ski Accident

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has found herself mixed up in a lawsuit this week after a man claims the actress crashed into him while she was skiing at the Deer Valley Resort back in 2016.

TMZ is reporting that the incident happened in February of 2016 and the man, Terry Sanderson, is claiming that Paltrow was out of control and crashed into the him from behind.

Sanderson claims that the accident left him in shock and that Paltrow left him lying in the snow.

According to the Lawsuit, Sanderson suffered a concussion, a brain injury and four broken ribs. He is asking for $3.1 million in damages.