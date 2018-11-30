Halle Berry Training With UFC Star Chris Cyborg For "John Wick 3"

Halle Berry ain't messin' around!

Berry co-stars in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 with Keanu Reeves, and is taking her training seriously, according to TMZ.

Halle has been working with current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Chris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino Venancio). Cyborg came to fame in 2009 by earning the Strikeforce Women's Featherweight Championship title by a 1st round technical knock-out against Gina Carano. Yesterday, she was seen training Halle at her gym in Huntington Beach, CA.

Imagine the shape Halle's in from having studied Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for the role!

Chris Cyborg will battle Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 Dec. 29 and Berry will soon be promoting John Wick: Chapter 3, in theaters May 17.

