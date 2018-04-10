Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Book Covers Revealed

If you can believe it ... This year will mark 20 years since a boy named Harry put a spell on the entire world.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first in a series of seven books written by J.K. Rowling. And to mark the occasion, the books are getting new covers.

Scholastic announced earlier this year that they had hired children's book author and illustrator Brian Selznick to design the new jackets.

Selznick says it was a challenge making seven covers that would stand alone, but also create one overall image when lined up.

Harry Potter 20th anniversary editions are coming June 26! See the new cover artwork, designed by Brian Selznick, now...#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/vJzoJ96wJt — Scholastic (@Scholastic) April 10, 2018

“I’m a huge Harry Potter fan (a proud Hufflepuff!) and to be asked to illustrate the 20th-anniversary edition covers was an absolute honor,” Selznick said in a statement, via Entertainment Weekly. “I knew this project came with so much responsibility to the stories, as well as to the readers. I revisited the books and was especially moved by the relationships between the characters in J.K. Rowling’s magical world, so I wanted these covers to reflect that. One of the most challenging and rewarding aspects of the process was drawing seven independent covers that would stand on their own, while making sure that they also lined up to create one single satisfying image. It took dozens and dozens of sketches to get it right, and I am thrilled to share my great love for the books with these new illustrations.”

The new paperback editions will hit stores June 26 and will be followed by a collectible box set designed by Selznick that will be available in September.