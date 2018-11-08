JK Rowling Sues Her Former Assistant For 24,000 Euros, After Alleging She Stole Money And Memorabilia

JK Rowling, author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, is suing her former assistant after claiming she used funds without Rowling’s knowledge along with stealing memorabilia. Amanda Donaldson, the author’s former personal assistant allegedly used funds from JK Rowling’s account to buy cosmetics and gifts. Donaldson worked for Rowling from February 2014 to April 2017.

In April of 2017 Amanda Donaldson was fired after these allegations were discovered by the author’s team. The legal papers, which were submitted at Airdire Sheriff Court, claim that Donaldson made over 23,000 Euros worth of purchases using Rowling’s card without authorization. These claims are disputed by Amanda Donaldson.

In the report, JK Rowling claims that Donaldson was provided with a credit card for work responsibilities. It was to be used for buying things in connection with business or Rowling’s personal affairs only. Donaldson was to report her spending once a month to accountants, along with having safe access, which contained foreign money.

Some of the items the legal paperwork claims Donaldson purchased were, 823 Euros as Bibi Bakery, 1,636 Euros at Starbucks, 3,629 Euros worth of cosmetic, and other purchases as well. JK Rowling’s also claims Amanda Donaldson was responsible for memorabilia requests from fans. Allegedly she used this responsibility to take memorabilia for herself, including a Harry Potter motorized Hogwarts Express.

While this is an active case, neither party has commented at this time. “As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won’t be any comment from JK Rowling,” said the author’s legal team. Both are due in court in front of Sheriff Derek O’Carroll later this year.

