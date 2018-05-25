Health Experts Warn NO Amount Of Alcohol, Sausage, Or Bacon Is Safe For Consumption

As you're gearing up for an eventful Memorial Day weekend, health experts want to make sure you avoid consuming any sort of alcohol, sausage, or bacon. Easy, right?

Health experts from the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) claim that eliminating the processed meats from your diet can reduce your risk of cancer by up to 40%, and alcohol doesn't faire much better, either. The WCRF found a direct link between alcohol and an increased risk of six different types of cancers, as opposed to others who just consumed water or common sweetened drinks. The report stated, "There is no level of consumption below which there is no increase in the risk of at least some cancers." Regarding processed meat, the report added, "no level of intake can confidently be associated with a lack of risk of bowel cancer."

The report, Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer: a Global Perspective, claimed that if current trends hold, obesity will overtake smoking as the #1 cause of death in the U.K. in twenty years.

Happy Memorial Day!

Via Daily Mirror