Healthier Hot Dog Choices For 4th Of July

Want healthier hot dogs for the 4th Of July?

For Memorial Day weekend, I posted details concerning which hot dogs are better for you. Taking into consideration over 150 million hot dogs will be eaten by Americans this 4th of July, here ya go!

The Huffington Post reports a new survey reveals 43% of Americans are too afraid to learn what's in a hot dog!

The survey was done by Hormel's Applegate Division, which learned women are more fearful of hot dog ingredients than men.

Here are some interesting stats:

70% percent of Americans wish hot dogs were made with fewer ingredients.

50% of women are afraid to learn what's in a hot dog, versus 37% of men who feel the same.

33% of Americans avoid hot dogs due to feeling they are made with lower quality meat. chemicals and artificial ingredients.70% of Americans

According to a report from The Daily Meal, here are the healthiest hot dog choices:

All Beef

#1. Applegate Farms: The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog

2. Organic Prairie Organic Uncured Grassfed Beef Hot Dogs

Low Fat

#1. Hebrew National 97% Fat Free Beef Franks

2. Boar's Head Lite Beef Frankfurters

3, Ball Park Lean Beef Franks

Mixed Meat

#1. Boar's Head Pork & Beef Franfurters

Turkey

#1. Applegate The Great Organic Uncured Turkey Hot Dog

2. Waterhill Naturals Uncured Turkey Hot Dogs

So, yes! There are actually healthier tasty hot dog choices and enjoy them this 4th of July!