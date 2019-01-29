HEAR The Boy Who Called 9-1-1 On A "Bad Day" For Help With Math

January 29, 2019
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Recently, Sebastian, a 3rd grader and cancer survivor, called Lafayette Indiana Police on 9-1-1, and told dipatcher Antonia Bundy that he "had a really bad day - tons of homework and it's really hard."

Yes, Lafayette Police do not recommend calling 9-1-1 for such, taking into consideration a real life-and-death emergency could need their immediate assistance. However, good to know Sebastian and Antonia could work together and find the solution to his problem. 

Hope Sebastian has a good week!

Lafayette Indiana Police 9-1-1
Lafayette Indiana Police
9-1-1
Children's Math
Cancer Survivors
Children Cancer Survivors

