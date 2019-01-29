HEAR The Boy Who Called 9-1-1 On A "Bad Day" For Help With Math

Recently, Sebastian, a 3rd grader and cancer survivor, called Lafayette Indiana Police on 9-1-1, and told dipatcher Antonia Bundy that he "had a really bad day - tons of homework and it's really hard."

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

Yes, Lafayette Police do not recommend calling 9-1-1 for such, taking into consideration a real life-and-death emergency could need their immediate assistance. However, good to know Sebastian and Antonia could work together and find the solution to his problem.

Hope Sebastian has a good week!