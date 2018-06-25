Heather Locklear Arrested For Battery Against Police Officer and EMT

Last week, Heather Locklear was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly choking her mother and attacking her father.

Now, TMZ reports 911 received a disturbance call shortly before midnight last night from the family of Heather Locklear.

According to TMZ, when police arrived, Locklear was "heavily intoxicated" and their sources say she was also extremely agitated. Heather punched a responding deputy who was trying to separate her from her family.

When paramedics arrived and put her on a gurney, Heather kicked an EMT.

From there, Locklear was taken to a hospital then to jail where she was booked for mideameanor battery on a police officer and and emergency personnel. This is her second arrest for battery on a police officer.

Heather was released on a $20,000 bail bond and TMZ sources ay she's on her way to hospital to voluntarily check herself in for alcohol abuse and mental issues.

