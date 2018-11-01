Heather Locklear To Face Lawsuit From Alleged Attack

In June, police received a call from a family member of Heather Locklear, saying she was drunk and out of control. When officers arrived at her Los Angeles home, Heather appeared distressed and when officers tried to separate her from her family, she allegedly punched one of them and allegedly kicked one of the EMT's who was trying to put her on a gurney.

Locklear was released and later that day was rushed to the ER for an apparent overdose. She left the hospital and went to rehab for ubstance abuse and mental health issues.

The paramedic is claiming she suffered head and neck injuries plus verbal assault and due to the alleged injuries, she is confined to a desk job.

TMZ reports the EMT's attorney Kevin Flahavan has filed a suit on behalf of his client.

Locklear has been charged with interfering with a law enforcement officer, 2 counts of battery, and the case is pending.