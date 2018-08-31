Heather Locklear Faces (3) Charges

TMZ reports Heather Locklear has been officially charged, stemming from her June arrest when EMTs and police responded to a disturbance call from her home.

During that instance, Locklear was intoxicated and allegedly punched a police officer and EMT while they tried to put her on a gurney.

Due to that incident, Heather has been formally charged with 1 misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and 2 counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the officer and EMT.

The EMT she allegedly kicked, now has legal representation, claiming a serious injury by Locklear.