Heather Locklear Faces (3) Charges

August 31, 2018
Blake Powers
June 24, 2018; Ventura, CA, USA; Heather Locklear booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff s Office. Locklear was arrested on June 24 2018 at 11:30 p.m. and charged with two misdemeanor counts of Battery Upon An Officer And Emergency Personnel

Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office via USA TODAY NETWORK

TMZ reports Heather Locklear has been officially charged, stemming from her June arrest when EMTs and police responded to a disturbance call from her home.

During that instance, Locklear was intoxicated and allegedly punched a police officer and EMT while they tried to put her on a gurney.

Due to that incident, Heather has been formally charged with 1 misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and 2 counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the officer and EMT.

The EMT she allegedly kicked, now has legal representation, claiming a serious injury by Locklear.

 

 

