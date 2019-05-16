Heather Locklear: Back In Rehab

May 16, 2019
Blake Powers
VENTURA, CA - JUNE 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriffs Office, actress Heather Locklear is seen in a police booking photo after her arrest on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a polic

Photo: Ventura County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Last June, Heather Locklear was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after one of her family members claimed she threatened to commit suicided.

Back in November, Locklear was placed on psychiatrict hold after her therapist and attorney reportedly believed she was having a breakdown.

In February, Heather was arrrested for domestic violence against her boyfriend and assaulting a police officer.

Now PEOPLE reports Locklear checked herself back in two weeks ago to a facility she had previously received treatment at and the "issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health", according to the publication's sources.

Best wishes to Heather towards long-term recovery.

More on the story, HERE.

Tags: 
heather locklear
Psychiatrict Hold
Psychiatrict Treatment
Drug and Alcohol Addiction

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes