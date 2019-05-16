Heather Locklear: Back In Rehab

Last June, Heather Locklear was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after one of her family members claimed she threatened to commit suicided.

Back in November, Locklear was placed on psychiatrict hold after her therapist and attorney reportedly believed she was having a breakdown.

In February, Heather was arrrested for domestic violence against her boyfriend and assaulting a police officer.

Now PEOPLE reports Locklear checked herself back in two weeks ago to a facility she had previously received treatment at and the "issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health", according to the publication's sources.

Best wishes to Heather towards long-term recovery.

