Heinz To Do What You Or I Can't Seem To

As time passes, more and more things we used to do, are being done for us, with zero little effort on our part. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not.

Get ready for a fine example... of LAZY! LOL!

Delish reports Heinz, which has been in the ketchup biz since 1869, is now introducing "Mayochup", a combo of mayo and ketchup!

Heinz claims it's a perfect balance of the two condiments, and will be available at Walmart and Amazon later this month.

Well, it's about time someone or company realized how challenging it is to put ketchup and mayo on anything, together. It's really an arduous challenge. LOL!

Let the laziness, ensue!