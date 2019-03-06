Heinz Mixed Mayonnaise With Mustard & Barbeque Sauce To Make Two New Condiments

You could easily make your own Mayochup, just mix the mayo and ketchup your self, but it’s just so much easier to buy it in bulk.

Last year the Heinz started selling a new condiment call Mayochup. It was a mixture of Mayonnaise and Ketchup. Though it may sound gross to some of us, it was a big hit with others. So much so that Heinz decided to mix mayonnaise with other sauces.

Now Heinz has come out with not one, but two new sauces. Introducing Mayomust and Mayocue. If you’re scratching your head and ‘thinking what’s it made of?’ It’s the combination of Mayonnaise and Mustard, and Mayonnaise and Barbecue sauce.

Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing! Which flavor mashup are you most excited to dip into? — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) March 5, 2019

According to a statement given by Heinz's director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki, these new sauces take the guesswork out of the equation and gives the customer the perfect blend of sauces.

"Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years. First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we're taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!"

These new sauces are now available at your local grocery store. What do you think of them? Are they too gross for you, or will you be giving them a try here soon?

Via: Business Insider