Attention "Hello Kitty" Fans

The last time the "Hello Kitty" vehicle was in DFW was spring 2016, and it's coming to North Texas this Saturday.

If you or someone you know is a "Hello Kitty" fan, the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" is coming to Southlake.

Guidelive reports this visit will feature several new items, including:

a new plush toy ($25)

new snacks, including a giant cookie ($12)

a lunchbox with popcorn ($20)

a new box set of petit fours ($15)

If a Hello Kitty fan was to purchase all the new items, the total would be $221.50.

With Christmas just over 3 months away, this is an opportunity to put something away for that Hello Kitty fan on your shopping list.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Southlake Town Square, 1560 Southlake Blvd., Saturday, 10am-8pm.

Meow!