Here's How To Get FREE McDonald's French Fries On Fridays

If people have been telling you, "McDonald's is giving away FREE french fries on Fridays"... that's actually... true!

Every Friday until the end of this year, McDonald's is giving you the opportunity to grab a free order of fries, and here's how it works.

1. download the McDonald's app to your phone, etc., and register

2. spend at least $1.00 through the app

3. get a FREE order of fries on a Friday.

Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay tomorrow with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax) on the App only. ------ Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/hkux5zD2L9 pic.twitter.com/jrohf4lseD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

CNN reports McDonald's is aiming to re-energize sales to a younger demographic with the help of being more technologically hip, plus ordering via their app reduces their labor costs.

In addition, McDonald's is doing the same on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with sodas.