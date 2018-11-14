Here's How To Remove Someone From Your Favorite Holiday Season Photos

If you have some photos which you r-e-a-l-l-y wish you could alter to remove someone from, I may have found the solution!

Cosmo reports an app named Krome uses A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) and a team of photo editors to expertly remove anyone from your favorite photos!

With Krome, you upload the pic/pics you want altered, select the level of editing you want, and the cost ranges from $3 to $12 per photo.

This Christmas, if one of Aunt Barbara's boobs accidently barrels it's way into the brisket, Uncle Henry vigorously vomits next to the spiral ham, or your sister tries jumping-jacks with gin & juice... you may want to try Krome.

Happy Holidays!