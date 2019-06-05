Rihanna Is Now The Wealthiest Woman In The World Of Music

Rihanna, known for hit songs including "Umbrella", "Diamonds" and "What's My Name?", is also known for her expansion into other lucrative areas.

CNN reports according to Forbes, the majority of Rihanna's riches, come from her partnership with LVMH, the French company with holding's including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Dior.

Last month in Paris, Rihanna debuted her fashion label Fenty, at a pop-up boutique, making her the first black woman to design an original brand with LVMH. In addition, she already had her lingerie label Savage X Fenty (launched last year) and cosmetics lines Fenty Beauty, which began in 2017. Forbes reports Fenty Beauty earned approx. $570mil in it's first 15 months and is worth over $3,000,000,000!

Rihanna has never forgotten her humble beginnings and recently told New York Times Style Magazine, "You know, when I was younger, I couldn't afford everything, but a pair of Timberlands: That was my Dior. And I had to save my money for a whole school year to get those Timberlands that I wanted, and I did it." She also noted that she had moved to London in order to be near LVMH. When it comes to the work involved in her ventures, she said, "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working. I'm not being driven by money right now. Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about. Work will change when my life changes in the future but an amount of money is not going to stop that."

Currently, Rihanna has an estimated worth... of $600,000,000, exceeding that of Beyonce, Celine Dion and Madonna. The former little girl from Barbados, could practically buy it.

Congrats to Rihanna, and best wishes towards continued success.