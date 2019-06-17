WHOA! $22,000 To Replace Tracy Morgan's Car Bumper?

June 17, 2019
Blake Powers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G speaks onstage during the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Blake Powers

On Tuesday June 4th, actor/comedian Tracy Morgan was driving his new $2mil Bugatti on a busy NYC street, which still had dealer plates, and in just 15 mins, his vehicle was hit by a driver in a Honda CR-V.

TMZ now reports Morgan's damaged bumper... will cost $22,000 to replace! Plus, the fender of the at-fault Honda CR-V driver will cost $10,000 + labor to repair!

Another example of why many New Yorkers don't have a car and use public transportation.

Click HERE to see the accident photos and best wishes to Tracy and the Honda driver, as the driver of the latter reaches for aspirins while learning what the new price of their insurance premium is going to be. OUCH! 

Tracy Morgan
Bugatti
Honda CR-V
Auto Paint & Body Repair
Auto Insurance
NYC Drivers

