WHOA! $22,000 To Replace Tracy Morgan's Car Bumper?

On Tuesday June 4th, actor/comedian Tracy Morgan was driving his new $2mil Bugatti on a busy NYC street, which still had dealer plates, and in just 15 mins, his vehicle was hit by a driver in a Honda CR-V.

TMZ now reports Morgan's damaged bumper... will cost $22,000 to replace! Plus, the fender of the at-fault Honda CR-V driver will cost $10,000 + labor to repair!

Another example of why many New Yorkers don't have a car and use public transportation.

Click HERE to see the accident photos and best wishes to Tracy and the Honda driver, as the driver of the latter reaches for aspirins while learning what the new price of their insurance premium is going to be. OUCH!