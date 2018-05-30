Here's Some Great Ways To Beat That Texas Heat
It's officially summer and for most people that means fun, vacations, and poolside drinks. But for Texans, summer means one thing... unbearable heat.
Well, we've got a list of some great ways to stick it to that Texas sun and enjoy all your favorite summer activities:
Dive-in Movie Nights:
The Fairmont is offering classic drive-in movie nights, where guests can enjoy family-friendly movies:
06/09 - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)
06/23 - Peter Rabbit (PG)
07/07 - Wonder Woman (PG-13)
07/21 - The Mummy (PG-13)
08/04 - Batman and Harley Quinn (PG-13)
08/18 - Leap! (PG)
09/01 - Paddington 2 (PG)
09/15 - My Little Pony Movie (PG)
09/23 - Early Man (PG)
Paws in the Pool-ooza Party:
(Saturday, August 11, 2018 10:00 am-2:00 pm)
Cedar Hill's Crawford Park Pool is throwing their annual Paws in the Pool-ooza Party where owners and their four-legged friends can spend an afternoon cooling off pool side.
And, If you're looking for a quick road trip for an aquatic getaway:
1. Guadalupe River State Park
2. Son’s Island
3. Jacob’s Well
4. Hamilton Pool
5. Concan/Frio River
6. Krause Springs
7. Sewell Park in San Marcos
8. Comal River
9. Canyon Lake
10. San Pedro Park
11. Landa Park
12. Barton Springs
Via KSAT