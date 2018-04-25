Here's What To Know About Gmail's Changes

Is email, dead?

Google says no, and according to CNN, Google wants your email to be more secure, is adding new features and changing it looks.

Gmail Changes/Additions:

New Presentation

CONFIDENTIAL MODE - CLICK the LOCK ICON at the bottom of an email, to turn on the "CONFIDENTIAL MODE." You may set an email to expire in up to 5 days and require the receiver to enter a passcode texted to their phone before they can open it. Plus, with Confidential Mode, emails open in special window that prohibits forwarding, copying or printing the message, but of course, will not stop a screenshot.

Smart replies on desktop - which suggests replies so you don't need to type

Learn more about Gmail changes, via CNN.