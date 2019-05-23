SEE What's Ahead For "Game Of Thrones" Cast Members

May 23, 2019
Blake Powers
HBO's Game Of Thrones

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

In Hollywood, you're only as good as your last piece of work, and according to E! News, several Game Of Thrones cast members are already surging forward with previously and soon-to-be-filmed roles.

Kit Harrington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Kit Harington attends "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After finishing Game Of Thrones, Kit went on stage with True West, voiced a character on this year's How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and hosted Saturday Night Live for his first time in April.

Emilia Clarke 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Emilia Clarke attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

Emilia has already completed her role in Above Suspicion, based on the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, plus the romantic-comedy Last Christmas (based upon the George Michael song of the same), co-starring Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.

Peter Dinklage

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Peter Dinklage poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Croods 2, plus he'll co-star in The Thicket and The Dwarf. 

Sophie Turner

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Sophie Turner attends an exclusive fan event for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" at Picturehouse Central on May 22, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Look for Sophie in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix on June 7.

In addition, Sophie has completed work on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.

Maisie Williams

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 12: Maisie Williams attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It's been a while since Maise filmed her role for the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants (scheduled for release April 3, 2020), she'll be in The Owners, and recently signed to be a guest judge on the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

See Nickolaj in the movies Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing

Gwendoline Christie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Gwendoline Christie attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to voicing Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, Gwendoline is working on The Friend, plus The Personal History of David Copperfield

Iain Glen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Iain Glen attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You'll see him opposite his Game Of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in The Flood, plus What About Love and Haven: Above Sky.

Lena Headey

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actress Lena Headey attends the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Look for Lena in the upcoming movie The Flood (opposite Game of Thrones co-star Iain Glen), plus the movies Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.

Isaac Hempstead Wright 

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 12: Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

No more sitting for Issac, as he's working on The Blue Mauritius

See what's ahead for other Game Of Thrones co-stars, including Carice Van Houten, Alfie Allen and Nathalie Emmanuel, HERE!

 

