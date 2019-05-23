SEE What's Ahead For "Game Of Thrones" Cast Members

In Hollywood, you're only as good as your last piece of work, and according to E! News, several Game Of Thrones cast members are already surging forward with previously and soon-to-be-filmed roles.

Kit Harrington

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After finishing Game Of Thrones, Kit went on stage with True West, voiced a character on this year's How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and hosted Saturday Night Live for his first time in April.

Emilia Clarke

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

Emilia has already completed her role in Above Suspicion, based on the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, plus the romantic-comedy Last Christmas (based upon the George Michael song of the same), co-starring Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.

Peter Dinklage

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Croods 2, plus he'll co-star in The Thicket and The Dwarf.

Sophie Turner

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Look for Sophie in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix on June 7.

Video of Dark Phoenix | Final Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

In addition, Sophie has completed work on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.

Maisie Williams

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It's been a while since Maise filmed her role for the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants (scheduled for release April 3, 2020), she'll be in The Owners, and recently signed to be a guest judge on the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

See Nickolaj in the movies Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.

Gwendoline Christie

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to voicing Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, Gwendoline is working on The Friend, plus The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Iain Glen

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You'll see him opposite his Game Of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in The Flood, plus What About Love and Haven: Above Sky.

Lena Headey

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Look for Lena in the upcoming movie The Flood (opposite Game of Thrones co-star Iain Glen), plus the movies Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.

Isaac Hempstead Wright

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

No more sitting for Issac, as he's working on The Blue Mauritius.

