98.7KLUV Memorial Day Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 24-27
If you're interested in Memorial Weekend and Memorial Day remembrances, the National Polka Festival, Scarborough Renaissance Festival, the Thai Culture & Food Festival, Dallas Zoo Safari Nights, Dinos at the Dallas Zoo, or the Midlothian Arts & Wine Festival, here are the 98.7KLUV Memorial Day Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday - Sunday
National Polka Festival at Downtown Ennis - website details include, "The National Polka Festival® in Ennis, Texas invites everyone to come help celebrate 53 wonderful years of Czech heritage festivities Friday through Sunday, May 24-26, 2019. Held annually on Memorial Day Weekend, the National Polka Festival® offers an abundance of activities to be enjoyed by the entire family in a small city atmosphere."
Friday - Monday (LAST WEEKEND!)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds - according to the website, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
Saturday
Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park (McKinney) - website info includes. "Please join the McKinney Parks and Recreation Department in honoring local Gold Star families and the addition of six new names to the Wall of Honor. This event is sponsored by the City of McKinney Armed Services Memorial Board.
The guest speaker will be RADM Chris Sadler, TOPGUN U.S. Navy.
The names to be added to the Wall of Honor are as follows:
Jesse J. Burgess, Valdasta, U.S. Army
Rodney Hickman, Farmersville, U.S. Army
Harold Chrismon, Celina, U.S. Arming Air Force
Jack Morton Shirley, McKinney, U.S. Navy
Mathis Otho Ball Jr., McKinney, U.S. Army
John Doyle Cook, Melissa, U.S. Air Force"
Saturday - Sunday
- Thai Culture and Food Festival at Buddhist Center of Dallas - Facebook details include, "On behalf of TCCNT (Thai Community Center of North Texas) and the TCFF (Thai Culture & Food Festival) organizing committee, we would like to extend a cordial invitation to all residents of Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex and the surrounding areas to participate in the 6th annual TCFF (Thai Culture & Food Festival). Expect to enjoy two fun filled days while we show case Thai food, culture, classical music & dances, and arts with all proceeds going to the Thai Community Center. The event will be held on Saturday May 25th & Sunday May 26th, 2019 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.) at The Buddhist Temple of Dallas at 8484 Stults Road, Dallas, Texas 75243."
Saturday - Memorial Day Monday
A Granbury Salute at Granbury Square Plaza - according to their website, "Spend Memorial Weekend in Granbury for a patriotic weekend to remember. The weekend honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and also kicks off the summer season in Granbury.
The patriotic festival, taking place May 25-27 on the Historic Granbury Square, will feature family activities, arts and craft booths, food vendors, patriotic live music, vintage military vehicles, hot dog eating contest, a pie baking contest, activities for the entire family, and so much more.
Make your way to Granbury to see a field with thousands of tall American flags waving proudly on Highway 377. The Greater Granbury Chapter of MOAA and its partners: American Legion Post 491, Blue Star Mothers, Marine Corps League and the Granbury Brigade put on the Field of Flags each year. Each flag is dedicated to a hero or group who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
In keeping with the importance of the holiday, a traditional Memorial Day ceremony will take place to remember the heroes lost and honor those still with us. While in town, visitors can also stop by the Granbury Memorial Lane located just off the Historic Granbury Square."
Sunday
- Memorial Day Music Fest at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas) - website info includes, "Check out performances across multiple stages throughout the day and into the night. Each stage will feature music from a variety of genres to satisfy lovers of rock, jazz, country and more. Between performances, explore vendor booths, play in the family game zone, have your face painted and feast on bites from our famous food trucks. "
Irving Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park - per their website, "Honor Irving veterans at a Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Veterans Memorial Park Committee. Bob Romano, a former Irving councilman, will reflect on the origin of the Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Wall of Commemoration, 644 Rock Island Road, following the program."
Sunday - Memorial Day Monday
- Dallas Memorial March/Carry the Load at Reverchon Park - their website notes, "Carry The Load’s flagship event is a two-day embodiment of the values Carry The Load hopes to further — a celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance. The Dallas Memorial March is also the culmination of Memorial May fundraising activities to benefit our Continuum of Care partners. We encourage all Americans to do something meaningful on Memorial Day, even if it is simply stopping for the moment of remembrance to remember those families who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."
Memorial Day Program at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery - begins 11 a.m., limited seating, lawnchairs and blankets suggested.
Sunset at Memorial Park at Memorial Park (Plano) - website info includes, "The public is invited to attend Sunset at Memorial Park on Memorial Day, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. The ceremony in coordination with the City of Plano, is organized by the Blue Star Mothers Lone Star Chapter 6, the American Legion Harding-Blaine Post 321, the Casey Joyce Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4380 and patriotic citizens. Memorial Park is located at Custer Road and Bay Hill Road, south of Spring Creek Parkway.
The ceremony honors the Nation’s military who paid the ultimate price by sacrificing their lives, with a special reading of the names of the Plano fallen from WWI forward. They gave their lives so we may all continue to enjoy the freedoms we have today.
The 45-minute event begins with the arrival of patriotic motorcycle riders who then stand as flag bearers surrounding the park. 42 U.S. flags each representing a hero from Plano who have fallen and one for the MIA’s that have yet to be accounted for.
A bagpiper and drummer will play prior to a reading of the names.
All five branches of the military will perform a moving flag ceremony. The Plano Civic Chorus will perform.
Plano Fire Department Lieutenant William Ripley will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The guest speaker is Retired USMC First Sargent Michael Arnold. Stephen Blackburn will receive an honorary folded flag on behalf of his brother-in-law, Air Force Second Lieutenant Richard Vandegeer."
Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance at Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial - per their website, "Join us on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives in active service to our country. A fly over and a 21-fun salute will be part of the ceremony. Afterward, enjoy a free all-American lunch served by local Grand Prairie Rotary clubs."
Memorial Day Party and National Moment of Remembrance at Texas Pool - website details include, "This Memorial Day celebrate freedom and honor America’s fallen heroes with a party at the Historic Texas Pool. Its opening day for the Texas Pool’s 58th summer season featuring a renovation/restoration made possible by a grant from the City of Plano’s Heritage Commission. Find the new submerged city tiles, play traditional pool games and enter the cannonball contest. Take your photo with the #LOVEPLANO Heart. The National Moment of Remembrance is at 3 PM with an appearance by Miss Plano’s Outstanding Teen Sadie Schiermeyer, and performances by the Youth Trumpet and Taps Corps, Charlie Duhon on the Steel Drums, and other local stars. Bring some cash $ to enter the raffle for fabulous prizes and a Texas Pool Family Membership. The Grill Masters from 5-Ohh BBQ will be on location, and the snack bar will be open with authentic Texas Pool hot dogs. Camp chairs, canopies, and coolers (non-alcoholic beverages) welcome. $5/person with $1/ticket going to Operation Once in a Lifetime. Texas Pool Members get in FREE with no wait. Texas Pool VIP Members enjoy an exclusive VIP Deck with refreshments and luxury loungers. It’s time to #SwimAcrossTexas!"
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert and Fireworks Display at Flag Pole Hill (near White Rock Lake)
NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/
Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while honoring Memorial Weekend, Memorial Day Monday, and having fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!