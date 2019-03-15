98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 15-17
If you are into Spring Break art, the World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza, the annual Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival, boating, the Dallas Stars, the Dallas Mavericks, vintage airplanes, and/or Battlestar Galactica, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday
Spring Break Art Extravaganza at Kimbell Art Museum - according to their website, "Celebrate vacation time at the museum with ongoing art activities, artist-led sketching, gallery explorations, creative improv, and afternoon yoga. There is no charge for this program or to visit the permanent collection.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Friday - Sunday
Wings of Freedom Tour at Frontiers of Flight Museum - website details include, "Come out and experience World War II history on the ground and in the air with the Wings of Freedom Tour! See our original WWII warbirds up-close and personal with walk through tours of authentically restored interiors of the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator and see the B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, and P-40 Warhawk on the ramp as well."
All-Con at Crowne Plaza Hotel - there will be a Battlestar Galactica Cast Reunion, including Dirk Benedict, Terry Carter, and many more! Facebook info includes, "ALL-CON continues to explore fandoms, their expansions and their evolutions. Unlike industry events, ALL-CON is a participation convention built around core feature activities and supported by content driven by demand - both popular and obscure. It is a unique formula that has thrilled and astonished our beloved attendees for the past fifteen years. This year ALL-CON will be offering over 400 individual events for you to choose from!
Friday & Saturday
World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza at Downtown Mansfield - website info includes, "The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza returns for 2019. The Mansfield PIckle Queens take a giant leap as they present The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza on March 15-16, 2019 in historic downtown Mansfield, the official Pickle Capital of Texas. The theme of the 8th annual event is Moon Rocks! to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon landing. The free family-friendly event gets rolling on Friday, March 15, 2019 as the popular Pet Parade trots down Main Street at 5 p.m. New to the Pickle Palooza this year is a Cornhole Tournament, at Smith and Oak Streets also beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. That's followed by the unique Beer Keg Races at 6 p.m. on Main Street. At 7 p.m., the King David Band takes the Main Stage for a free concert. Vendor booths will be open Friday evening, offering food, drinks and hand-crafted goods."
Friday - Sunday
Ft. Worth Boat Expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center - all major boating brands will representated at the show.
Saturday
Dallas St. Patrick's Parade at Dallas St. Patrick's Parade on Greenville Avenue
St. Patrick's Day at the Market at Dallas Farmers Market - Facebook info includes, "Looking for the freshest greens for St. Patrick's Day? You're in luck! Follow the rainbow to the Dallas Farmers Market. Watch for Irish gold like Bangers & Mash at American Butchers LLC, Shamrock Shakes at Coolhaus, if you're into green beer then Rex's Seafood and Market and El Mero Mero Tamalero has you covered ALL DAY! El Mero Mero Tamalero will also have “green-aritas” (green margaritas)! From 12-5pm, The Wee Gypsy, Best Little Photo Booth in Texas with also be in Pearl Plaza, all leading up to a Bagpipe performance in The Market at 5pm.
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Sunday
- Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks - 6:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center
