98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 15-17

World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza at Downtown Mansfield - website info includes, "The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza returns for 2019. The Mansfield PIckle Queens take a giant leap as they present The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza on March 15-16, 2019 in historic downtown Mansfield, the official Pickle Capital of Texas. The theme of the 8th annual event is Moon Rocks! to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NASA moon landing. The free family-friendly event gets rolling on Friday, March 15, 2019 as the popular Pet Parade trots down Main Street at 5 p.m. New to the Pickle Palooza this year is a Cornhole Tournament, at Smith and Oak Streets also beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. That's followed by the unique Beer Keg Races at 6 p.m. on Main Street. At 7 p.m., the King David Band takes the Main Stage for a free concert. Vendor booths will be open Friday evening, offering food, drinks and hand-crafted goods."