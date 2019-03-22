98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 22-24

If you're into outdoor movies, roller derby, pinball, artisan markets, fishing for kids, fun-runs, helping your children recognize and respect police, fire, and public service personnel and vehicles, the Dallas Stars, and/or Jazz socials, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Neighborhood Night at the Movies: Christopher Robin at Bonnie Wenk Park in McKinney - website info includes, "Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars!"

Friday - Sunday

T exas Pinball Festival at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel Convention Center and Spa - according to their website, "The 2019 Texas Pinball Festival will be held the weekend of March 22 - 24, 2019 in a HUGE 40,000 square foot game room! We’ll be at the Embassy Suites Dallas – Frisco Hotel and Conference Center in Frisco again, and we want to top what we did last year and fill this space with more than 400 pinball machines, classic video games and other game room goodies set up on free play for everyone to enjoy the entire weekend. Leave your quarters at home!"

Dallas Derby Devils Clover Cup at NYTEX Sports Centre - website info includes, "The Dallas Derby Devils' annual 2019 Clover Cup Tournament will be held over three full days from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24, 2019 at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas."

Saturday

Local Artisan Market at Highland Park Village - per their website, "Food, family and fun converge at Highland Park Village LOCAL, a seasonal neighborhood market featuring a variety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite vendors, games and entertainment."

KidFish at City Lake Park in Mesquite - their website notes, "KidFish is a non-profit outreach program designed to educate and provide a hands-on fishing experience and memories for children and families. The event will give children a chance to experience the sport of fishing as well as the outdoors. Families are welcome to spend the day enjoying the park and picnic while watching their children fish."

The Color Run 5K at Fair Park - website details include, "The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color. Once the race is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, vendors, and more massive color throws., which create millions of vivid color combinations. Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!"

Touch a Truck Event at Grapevine Mills - website info includes, "Bring your kiddos to come explore safety vehicles and cool cars at this kid-friendly, fun-filled event, where we will have face painting and food trucks! The event will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 11AM-1PM in parking lot 1D near Ross Dress For Less. Come and see: Coppell School Bus Coppell PD Police Car Grapevine Fire Department Fire Truck Republic Service Recycling Truck ... and more!

North Texas Teen Book Festival at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas - according to their website, "The NORTH TEXAS TEEN BOOK FESTIVAL strives to connect our reading community, adding dimension to the reading experience through diverse author panels and dynamic discussions in a safe and fun environment."