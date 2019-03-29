98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 29-31

If you're into comedy, livestock shows & rodeo, Disney, beer, arts festivals, travel, and fairs, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party at American Airlines Center

Big Texas Beer Fest at Automobile Building at Fair Park - website info includes, "The Big Texas Beer Fest is Dallas’ original beer festival. The 2019 event is the 8th annual and happens March 29-30 at the Fair Park Automobile Building. This year’s festival features beers from 100+ breweries and 450+ beers. BTBF is well-known as the festival to go to for exclusive/rare beers, one-offs and special firkins. Since brewers never know when beers will be ready, we always release the beer list a week before the event. Grab your tickets now, as they have always sold out in advance. As you might expect, typically at least 1/3 of our brewers are from Texas. We have brewers from across the United States, and Internationally too. Plenty of food will be available from one of our many food trucks, or local artisanal food vendors. While you eat, listen to local music acts on our outdoor stage!"

Bedford Arts Fest at Bedford Boys Ranch Park - The Children's Art Experience will allow children of all ages to experience and explore different forms of art ($5 per child), The Marketplace will feature artists of all varieties and skills, displaying and selling their artwork,

Food Truck Lane will include of your favorite local food trucks, craft beer and wine will be available to purchase onsite, plus enjoy live music!

Odd Fest Deep Ellum at Trees - Facebook details include Oddfellows#80 will host some of Texas' finest folk artists with booths in Trees Dallas parking lot. Drinks, Music, raffles, and more at Three Links - Deep Ellum, TX. All proceeds go to help restore Odd Fellows 1912 Lodge Hall in beautiful, downtown Waxahachie. Family and kid-friendly. Free admission.

Arts In The Square at Frisco Square - according to their website, "Arts in the Square in Frisco Square will feature over 120 of some of the best local and regional artists selling their handmade creations. Artists compete in the following categories: Fine Arts/Graphics, Pottery, Textiles, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Photography, Wood, and Miscellaneous."

Travel and Adventure Show at Dallas Market Hall - take a look at the show last month in Los Angeles!

Frisco Fair at Frisco Fresh Market - per their Facebook page, this event offers the best kiddie, family, spectacular, and thrill thrides in Texas. Rides, games and food may be purchased using tickets available on site. Free Admission."

