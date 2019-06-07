98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: June 7-9

First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville at Wayne Ferguson Plaza - website details include, "Local, independent businesses are going all out with this First Fridays standing invitation for residents and Old Town Lewisville visitors to eat, drink, shop, and have family-friendly fun at many of the unique businesses Old Town Lewisville has to offer. Each venue has a personality all its own, with many throwing their doors open late (up to 9pm for retail and 10pm or later for local eateries and watering holes) just for you. First Fridays will focus on an increase in community awareness and engagement, late night activities in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, and extended business hours for many venues throughout Old Town Lewisville. One can visit local boutiques from handcrafted jewelry and art to home furnishings and clothing. There will also be unique artisanal pop-up shops set up in the Plaza and one can even schedule a local tour. Throughout the District there will be retail discounts and giveaways, food and drink specials, and live music by some of the area’s best local musicians."