98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: June 7-9
If you're into Rangers baseball, Taste Of Dallas, Jimmy Buffet, Dallas Zoo Safari Nights, Garland Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Peter Pan (no, not the peanut butter), dinosaurs, wine and arts festivals, Old Town Lewisville, and vintage/repurposed goods, here are your 98.7KLUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- The Texas Rangers vs. The Oakland A's - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
Friday - Sunday
Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall - Facebook details include, "Taste of Dallas, Dallas’ premier summertime food and drink festival, returns for its 33rd year serving up 3 fun-filled days of great food and beverages featuring over 200 chefs, restaurants, sponsors, and exhibitors taking part in dozens of engaging and interactive activations."
Saturday
- The Texas Rangers vs. The Oakland A's - 1:05pm - Globe Life Park
- Jimmy Buffet and The Coral Reefer Band - Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas
Sunday
- The Texas Rangers vs. The Oakland A's - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park
NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."
NOW - July 12 ( Fridays ONLY)
- Garland Sounds of Summer Concert Series - their Facebook page notes, "Garland’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series is back! Don't miss this exciting way to spend a summer evening under the beautiful Texas stars. FREE family friendly series. Festivities begin at 7:00pm with an assortment of vendors while we continue the evening with live music and fireworks to end the event. We hope to see you there!" Hear AC/DC tribute band "Back in Black" Friday May 31st.
NOW - Sept. 2
- Summerfest: The Adventures of Peter Pan at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "The ultimate staycation is a short trip away this year, as Peter Pan and friends fly to Gaylord Texan for our 16th annual SummerFest event! Within our four-and-a-half acres of indoor gardens under glass, resort guests and locals will discover Peter Pan-themed décor, escape rooms, canvas painting, scavenger hunts, dance parties, and junior chefs camps – just to name a few. And outside, resort guests will make a splash at Paradise Springs - our 10-acre outdoor waterpark featuring four winding waterslides and a relaxing lazy river!"
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
NOW - Dec. 5
First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville at Wayne Ferguson Plaza - website details include, "Local, independent businesses are going all out with this First Fridays standing invitation for residents and Old Town Lewisville visitors to eat, drink, shop, and have family-friendly fun at many of the unique businesses Old Town Lewisville has to offer. Each venue has a personality all its own, with many throwing their doors open late (up to 9pm for retail and 10pm or later for local eateries and watering holes) just for you. First Fridays will focus on an increase in community awareness and engagement, late night activities in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, and extended business hours for many venues throughout Old Town Lewisville. One can visit local boutiques from handcrafted jewelry and art to home furnishings and clothing. There will also be unique artisanal pop-up shops set up in the Plaza and one can even schedule a local tour. Throughout the District there will be retail discounts and giveaways, food and drink specials, and live music by some of the area’s best local musicians."
NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/
