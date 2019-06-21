98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: June 21-23

The Official Supernatural Convention at Plano Event Center - website info includes, "Grab your cowboy hats, fellow fans in the Dallas area! The Winchester brothers are moseying your way for a fabulous SUPERNATURAL weekend, Texas-style! Now in its epic 14th season, Supernatural is North America’s longest running genre series, and we’re saluting the series and stars who have meant so much to us through the years. These exciting, fun-filled three days in the great city of Dallas (specifically the beautiful community of Plano) include lively conversation, music and so much more, and give YOU the chance to see Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, in their home state of Texas, along with Misha Collins, and many other cast members from the show."