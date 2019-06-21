98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: June 21-23
If you are into outdoor music, the Pride Block Party at Dallas Arts District, Grammy winners Asleep At The Wheel, the Texas Rangers, Supernatural (TV series), Safari Nights at Dallas Zoo, the Garland Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Texas Motors Speedway Drag Racing, outdoor fun at Fair Park, Peter Pan, Dinos at Dallas Zoo and/or the Midlothian Wine & Arts Festival, here are your 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday
- Make Music Day at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm in Allen - according to their website, "Make Music Allen at Watters Creek is part of a free world-wide music celebration always held on Summer Solstice, June 21st. Launched in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique in France, it is now held in more than 700 cities in 103 countries. Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Allen is open to anyone who wants to take part. Music makers of every kind — young and old, amateur and professional, all genres — come to Watters Creek’s, parks, plazas, and restaurants to share their music with friends, neighbors, and extended community. And everyone is invited to sing along and enjoy the first day of summer!"
- Pride Block Party at Dallas Arts District - Facebook info includes, "The Dallas Arts District, in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art Late Nights and Nasher Sculpture Center ‘til Midnight, present the second annual Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party on Friday, June 21, 2019. In celebration of national LGBTQ Pride Month, join us in the heart of the Dallas Arts District from 6 p.m. to midnight for pride-themed tours, performances, story time, movies, local artists, food trucks, makers and artisans, drag shows, runways, outdoor activities, and more! Don’t miss this lively intersection of arts, culture, and LGBTQ community pride!"
- Concerts in the Garden: Asleep at the Wheel at Fort Worth Botanic Garden - Facebook details include, "The 10-Time GRAMMY Award-winning country music group Asleep at the Wheel returns to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for another amazing appearance at Concerts In The Garden! The “Kings of Texas Swing” will be backed once again by your FWSO and their leading lady is from Fort Worth. We heard they love it when you dance, so be sure to tag us in all of your dancing videos!"
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 7:05 p.m at Globe Life Park
Friday - Sunday
The Official Supernatural Convention at Plano Event Center - website info includes, "Grab your cowboy hats, fellow fans in the Dallas area! The Winchester brothers are moseying your way for a fabulous SUPERNATURAL weekend, Texas-style! Now in its epic 14th season, Supernatural is North America’s longest running genre series, and we’re saluting the series and stars who have meant so much to us through the years. These exciting, fun-filled three days in the great city of Dallas (specifically the beautiful community of Plano) include lively conversation, music and so much more, and give YOU the chance to see Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, in their home state of Texas, along with Misha Collins, and many other cast members from the show."
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 8:05 p.m at Globe Life Park
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 2:05 p.m at Globe Life Park
NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."
NOW - July 12 ( Fridays ONLY)
- Garland Sounds of Summer Concert Series - their Facebook page notes, "Garland’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series is back! Don't miss this exciting way to spend a summer evening under the beautiful Texas stars. FREE family friendly series. Festivities begin at 7:00pm with an assortment of vendors while we continue the evening with live music and fireworks to end the event. We hope to see you there!" Hear AC/DC tribute band "Back in Black" Friday May 31st.
NOW - July 26 (Fridays ONLY)
- Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway - according to their website, "Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road. Drag racers compete for nightly divisional plaques and also accumulate points for the season. At the end of the 6-week season, divisional champions will be crowned and earn a championship plaque and other prizes provided by the sponsors."
NOW - July 27 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Fair Park Field Day at Fair Park - website details include, "Join us every Saturday in June and July from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Leonhardt Lagoon for a FREE pop-up park experience as big as Texas! Take in the landscapes of the lagoon and enjoy lawn games, sports, and free play activities. Bring the little ones and let them tumble around in our toddler area. Get loose with yoga classes from Ruby Room Studio, or participate in a drum circle led by the Dallas Music Collective. Get a little messy with artists from Sunset Art Studios or the Lunita Art Cart. Enjoy a good read with an interactive story time led by the Dallas Public Library. Keep your eyes peeled for the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, which will be bringing out its animal ambassadors, including ball pythons, yellow-bellied sliders, soft shell turtles, and toads! Finish your time with a State Fair of Texas staple, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, or pick up a popsicle from Steel City Pops."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Summerfest: The Adventures of Peter Pan at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "The ultimate staycation is a short trip away this year, as Peter Pan and friends fly to Gaylord Texan for our 16th annual SummerFest event! Within our four-and-a-half acres of indoor gardens under glass, resort guests and locals will discover Peter Pan-themed décor, escape rooms, canvas painting, scavenger hunts, dance parties, and junior chefs camps – just to name a few. And outside, resort guests will make a splash at Paradise Springs - our 10-acre outdoor waterpark featuring four winding waterslides and a relaxing lazy river!"
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
NOW - Dec. 5
- First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville at Wayne Ferguson Plaza - website details include, "Local, independent businesses are going all out with this First Fridays standing invitation for residents and Old Town Lewisville visitors to eat, drink, shop, and have family-friendly fun at many of the unique businesses Old Town Lewisville has to offer. Each venue has a personality all its own, with many throwing their doors open late (up to 9pm for retail and 10pm or later for local eateries and watering holes) just for you. First Fridays will focus on an increase in community awareness and engagement, late night activities in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, and extended business hours for many venues throughout Old Town Lewisville. One can visit local boutiques from handcrafted jewelry and art to home furnishings and clothing. There will also be unique artisanal pop-up shops set up in the Plaza and one can even schedule a local tour. Throughout the District there will be retail discounts and giveaways, food and drink specials, and live music by some of the area’s best local musicians."
NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/
Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while having fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!