98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 5-7
Friday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Friday
- The Dallas-based "I AM A Story Teller Foundation" Gala fundraiser with Jazz entertainment, benefiting pastors and ministry workers, hosted by 98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers - SOLD OUT!
Saturday
- The Dallas-based "I AM A Story Teller Foundation" fundraiser Jazz Concert & Dance Party, benefiting pastors and ministry workers, hosted by 98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers - LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
Friday - Sunday
- Deep Ellum Arts Festival - website details include, "Six blocks of Main Street in the Dallas entertainment district of Deep Ellum, 2900-3400 Main Street, Dallas TX 75226, will be transformed into one enormous street festival. Featuring 200 top-notch decorative and visual artists, 100 original bands and singer/songwriters performing from four different stages and two additional performance areas, The Artists in Motion Walk, and enticing foods and drinks.
Festival attendees can stroll through displays of cutting-edge decorative arts and admire, commission, and purchase the works of sculptors, muralists, jewelers, painters, leather and wood crafters, as well as other specialized fine artists, some of whom will be creating original pieces on the spot.
Frisco Fair at Frisco Fresh Market - per their Facebook page, "Frisco Fair will be a Family-Fun-Event with the best in class rides, foods and family entertainment. This event is bringing KIDDIE RIDES, FAMILY RIDES, SPECTACULAR RIDES & THRILL RIDES to Frisco, all of which are part of the best amusement rides in Texas. Admission into Frisco Fair will be free for all. *Pay to Play** Rides, games and food can be paid for using tickets that will be available for purchase on site."
Saturday
- Zoo Run at Fort Worth Zoo - their website notes, "Run, walk or jog your way through the Zoo and surrounding neighborhoods on April 6, 2019, in support of the Zoo's local and international conservation and education efforts."
Heights Car Show at Heights Church - Facebook page details include, "500+ cars expected. The Heights Car Show is an annual charity event . All proceeds benefit the Network food bank of Richardson. Over the 11 year history, the event has raised over $59,820 and 8,375 lbs of food to help feed the families of North Texas."
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild - 7:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center
