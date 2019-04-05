98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 5-7

Festival attendees can stroll through displays of cutting-edge decorative arts and admire, commission, and purchase the works of sculptors, muralists, jewelers, painters, leather and wood crafters, as well as other specialized fine artists, some of whom will be creating original pieces on the spot.

Frisco Fair at Frisco Fresh Market - per their Facebook page, "Frisco Fair will be a Family-Fun-Event with the best in class rides, foods and family entertainment. This event is bringing KIDDIE RIDES, FAMILY RIDES, SPECTACULAR RIDES & THRILL RIDES to Frisco, all of which are part of the best amusement rides in Texas. Admission into Frisco Fair will be free for all. *Pay to Play** Rides, games and food can be paid for using tickets that will be available for purchase on site."