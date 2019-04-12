98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 12-14

If you're into the Dallas Arts District, dancing with your kids, Rangers baseball, Whitesnake, Vanilla Ice, the Urban Flea, Japanese culture, food festivals or Double Dare LIVE, here are 98.7KLUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Disco Kids at It'll Do Dallas - their Facebook page notes, "Disco Kids is a group of kiddos and parents looking for a break from the routine playground & play date circuit to let loose in a room full of dancing fun."

Dallas Arts District Block Party: Changing Perspectives - website info includes, "Dallas Arts District presents, in collaboration with AT&T Performing Arts Center, performances by Dallas’ own Dark Circles Contemporary Dance utilizing IMPULSE, an art installation of LED seesaws experimenting with light and sound activated by the public: 8:30 pm, 9:15 pm, and 10:00 pm, and performances by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dezi5, + other local artists."

Saturday

The Taste Of Irving - website info includes, "The Taste of Irving is an outdoor festival featuring offerings from area restaurants and food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities. Visitors can choose from a variety of menu options including Mediterranean, Tex-Mex, seafood, barbeque, desserts and more. The Main Stage will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon with performances from TBA Music, Northern National, and Loyal Sally. Additional festival activities include demonstrations on the Culinary Stage, a free children's fun zone, and an open house promoting various city departments. Admission to this festival is free. Parking and complimentary shuttle service available at Barbara Bush Middle School (515 Cowboys Pkwy."

The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their website, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards Church @ the Square local mission - http://squarechurch.net/."

Allen Food & Wine Festival - Facebook details include, "... from 12pm-4pm! The event will be in the parking garage across from the Allen Event Center so your wine drinking can go uninterrupted! The event will feature the best local Allen restaurants, hundreds of wines to taste, Culinary demos lead by local chefs and culinary experts, lots of boutiques and shopping, grape stomping, activities for kids and 3 bands playing throughout the day thanks to our stage sponsor Harley-Davidson of Dallas! The festival is free and family friendly! Wine tasting passes are $40 for 20 wine tastings, a signature event wine glass and lanyard OR $20 for 10 tasting tickets and a signature wine glass! Food will be available for purchase at the event! Get your wine tasting pass now! A portion of the event proceeds will benefit our event partner ACO - Allen Community Outreach!"

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland A's - 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park

Double Dare LIVE at The Theatre at Grand Prairie - hosted my Marc Summers - according to the Double Dare Live website, "On your mark, get set, GO! The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road. Double Dare Live is coming to your town and will bring all the action and excitement of Nickelodeon’s hugely popular TV show to the stage. All the Slime soaking, pie plastering, and booger busting will be hosted by the Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers! Bring your whole family to the show you loved as a child. You might even get chosen to compete to win by answering brain-bending trivia questions, complete messy physical stunts and even run the legendary obstacle course!" Prepare... for slime!