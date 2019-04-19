98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 19-21

If you're into Rangers baseball, Frisco RoughRiders baseball, RV Shows and parties, Easter celebrations/Egg Hunts, gems and jewelry, vintage finds and re-purposed goods, Earth Day, Spring Festivals, local artisan wares, dog parades, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, dinosaurs and/or the Dallas Zoo, here are 98.7KLUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Friday & Saturday

Friday - Sunday

Easter Weekend at The Dallas Aboretum - their website notes, "Celebrate family time all weekend long in the garden. Don your best outfits and hats, and come out to the garden for photos, music, face painting by A Fresh Perspective, Country Critters Petting Zoo, games and more. On Good Friday, Eddie Coker returns for his annual concert on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn at 11am and 2pm*, sponsored by DallasChild. On Saturday, we attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the Largest Bunny Hop in Jonsson Color Garden with the Easter Bunny leading the way at 11am, rain or shine. Both Saturday and Sunday Chris Ivey Photography will be back to provide family photos available to purchase with live bunnies."

International Gem and Jewelry Show at Dallas Market Hall - website details include, "Founded in 1967, the International Gem & Jewelry Show (InterGem, Inc.) is proud to boast that we are America's longest running direct-to-consumer jewelry show. Producing over 60 shows in more than 35 major U.S. cities, InterGem is also the largest exhibition of gems, minerals and jewelry in the world. Visit a show near you to experience our unique marketplace. Imagine shopping from rows and rows of quality merchants vying for your business. This competitive atmosphere drives prices to rock-bottom levels."

Saturday

The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their website, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards Church @ the Square local mission - http://squarechurch.net/."

Grapevine Earth Day at Downtown Grapevine - Facebook info includes, "Let’s join the global effort that teaches and inspires people to live more responsibly locally. Grapevine’s annual outdoor Earth Day Celebration will help celebrate Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary! Held at the Town Square Gazebo (325 S. Main St.) in downtown Grapevine, this fun family event features educational presentations and vendors that will help us learn to live more environmentally friendly."

Children's Day Festival/Dia del Nino Festival at Latino Cultural Center - per the Facebook page, "Join us for this free and family-friendly event as we celebrate International Kids Day! We will have over a dozen hands-on interactive art stations, fun dance classes by Raquel Rockill Zamora, music by DJ Priest, reading nook by Semillitas Book Club, petting zoo by Rancho Condarco Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, a loteria-inspired photo booth by MandaLyn Photography, and much more! Bring the whole family and spend quality time making new memories with your children. All ages are welcome, but please note that parents/guardians *must* accompany their children at all times."

Very Hungry Caterpillar 50th Anniversary Car and Costume Tour at Half Price Books - according to Facebook, "In honor of the classic book’s half-century anniversary, kids of all ages are welcome to participate in a Very Hungry Caterpillar event! 2 - 3:30 p.m. — In-store Easter egg hunt. 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. —DJ spins children’s music. 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. – A special storytime featuring the Very Hungry Caterpillar! Special 50th Anniversary Golden Edition copies of the book will be available for purchase as specially-priced new items while supplies last."

EGGstravaganza at Andrew Brown Community Park East - Facebook details include, "Celebrate Spring with more than 30,000 eggs to find! Enjoy fun activities including photos with the bunny, face painting, bounce houses and balloon artists. Music provided by a live DJ. Don't forget your basket! Egg hunts will start promptly at their designated time. 9:30 AM Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt."

Easter Egg-stravaganza at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie - website details include, "Children ages 10 and younger are invited to the annual Easter Eggstravaganza to hunt for thousands of eggs and prizes. Kids will be divided into age groups (0-2 years old, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds, and 8-10 year olds) and will participate in different hunts. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts, face painting and other entertainment will be featured. Event admission is free."

Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival at Heritage Farmstead Museum - according to the website, "Join us for our annual Egg Hunt and Spring Festival on the historic grounds Farrell-Wilson farm. The event will feature egg hunts for children 10 and under, house tours, wagon rides, face painting, baby animals, sheep shearing, weaving and spinning demonstrations, exhibits and much more. Join us for our annual Egg Hunt and Spring Festival on the historic grounds Farrell-Wilson farm."

Easter Bone Hunt and Doggie Carnival at Flag Pole Hill - website info includes, "Last year’s sold out event is back! Have the best Easter ever with your pooch by hunting for “treats” and playing games like Doggie Limbo and Bobbing for Tennis Balls! We’re gathering prizes and treats galore for you and your best friend! So join us at Flag Pole Hill, a 100+ acre park near White Rock Lake!"

Easter Egg Hunt at Downtown Carrollton Square - their website notes, "11:00am - 3:00pm on the Downtown Square. Visits from the Easter Bunny. Egg Hunt, Kid's Games, and Free Popcorn. Ages 1-4, 5-8, and 9-12."

Aquatic Easter Egg Hunt at Plano Aquatic Center - per their website, "Hop on over to the swimming pool for a one-of-a-kind hunt. The Easter Bunny and Goldie A. Duck will be placing eggs in the water for your child to collect. Participants should be comfortable unassisted in the water. Ages 3-6 will hunt in the shallow areas of the pool, while ages 7-10 will hunt in the deep sections. Following the hunt, participants may stay and swim during the public hours of 1pm-6pm (non-participants and parents will need to pay the daily admission fee for public swim)."

Miracle Weekend Easter Egg Hunt at Virginia Weaver Park in Cedar Hill - website details include, "Join us for the Annual Miracle Weekend Egg Hunt, a joint effort between Church on the Hill and the City of Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation Department. Enjoy family photos with the Easter Bunny and egg hunts galore!"

Easter Egg Swim at Kirby Creek Natatorium in Grand Prairie - Facebook details include, "Collect and play with Easter Eggs in the water and turn them in for a sweet prize! Face painting and bounce house will be on-site. $5 per participant. For more information, contact Kirby Creek Natatorium."

Texas-Sized Easter Egg Hunt at Fort Worth Stockyards - the website notes, "Experience Easter in true Texas style at the Fort Worth Stockyards annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20th at High Noon. Thousands of eggs will line the lawns of the historical Livestock Exchange Building for kids ages 0-12. Other activities include pictures with the Easter Bunny inside Stockyards Station, face painting, old west gunfight shows and live music."

Easter Open Skate at Allen Community Ice Rink - according to the website, "There will be activities and an opportunity to have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Allen Community Outreach and receive a free skate rental. This event is open to all ages."

Spring Fest Block Party at Grow DeSoto Market Place - Facebook details include, "Family fun ~ Shopping ~ Entertainment. We'll have DJ TDK and The Jambulance, a bounce house, Jumbo Wars, Selfies with Sunny the Easter Bunny, shopping, food, and FREE giveaways! Visit the Specialty Shops, Eats, and Fitness Center inside the Grow DeSoto Marketplace to enter to win."

Under the Sea Easter Adventure at Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium - per the Facebook page, "Egg Hunters collect as many eggs as possible in the time allowed! Register by age group, and please arrive 15 minutes early. Open to ages 1-12, swim attire is required, and ages 6 and under must have a parent in the water. Bags will be given to participants to collect eggs. There will also be the opportunity to get Easter Bunny photos and treats. Register online by time. (Must register by April 18, 2019 to participate.)



AGE: 1-6

10 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

10:30 a.m.



AGE: 7-8

10:45 a.m.

11 a.m.



AGE: 9-10

11:15 a.m.



AGE: 11-12

11:30 a.m.



Register online: bit.ly/2019UnderTheSeaEasterAdventure



MORE INFORMATION

[email protected]

214.509.4770

bit.ly/LifeInAllen

Local Artisan Market at Highland Park Village - website info includes, "Food, family and fun converge at Highland Park Village LOCAL, a seasonal neighborhood market featuring a variety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite vendors, games and entertainment." Saturday will include an Easter celebration including pics with live bunnies.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros - 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park