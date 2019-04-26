98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 26-28
If you're into Arts Festivals, Earth Day, Street Fests, Art & Jazz Festivals, vintage airplanes and brew, 16th century shenanigans, dinosaurs, and/or Wine Festivals, here are your 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday - Sunday
Art in the Square at Southlake Town Square - website details include, "In 2000, the Southlake Women’s Club first presented Art in the Square as a community fundraiser. With the generous help of sponsors and volunteers, Art in The Square has risen to be a nationally ranked fine arts event. This year Art In The Square celebrates its 20th anniversary.
EarthX Expo at Fair Park - according to their Facebook page, "EarthX is an enormous exposition with an expected attendance of over 160,000 visitors, 400+ speakers, 700+ exhibitors and a wide range of activities such as the Tiny House Village, Outdoor Adventure Zone, Organic Farm, Animal Petting Zoo, Virtual Reality Zone, Big Thought Robotics Truck, Sustainable U, Green Auto Show, International Art Display and much, much more."
Grand Prairie Main Street Fest - website info includes, "The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting the 8th Annual Main Street Fest. The 3-day event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, April 26 – 28 on the 200 block of W. Main St. and surrounding areas. The festival, with FREE parking and admission, will celebrate the fun, festive, family atmosphere that is Grand Prairie with live music featuring Texas Country Singer-Songwriters, award winning super groups accompanied by a variety of regional bands. Throughout the event enjoy a variety of Novelty Entertainment, more than 14 Carnival Rides, Arts & Crafts vendors, Business Expo vendors, 3 Entertainment Stages, plenty of Food & Beer Gardens, a KIDZONE and plenty of FUN for all!"
Denton Arts and Jazz Festival at Quakertown Park - per their website, "The Denton Arts and Jazz Festival has earned a solid reputation for providing the finest in entertainment and art in the North Texas Metroplex area. Founded on the belief that all forms of art should be made available to the general public FREE OF CHARGE, the event has grown into one of the largest tourist attractions in North Texas and remains Denton’s signature event. A tradition for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, the event continues to grow and attract local, regional, statewide and national attention made possible by the generous support of Festival Sponsors and Members!"
Saturday
Hops and Props at Fort Worth Aviation Museum - Facebook info includes, "Hops and Props is a family friendly event to recognize veterans showcased among military warbirds and local craft beer. It takes place the last Saturday of April, annually. Open 9 to 5, with tasting form 12 to 5."
NOW - May 27 (Saturdays & Sundays - 10am-7pm)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds - according to the website, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"
Festival is FREE!
2-9pm
Wine Taste 3-8pm
Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while having fun with Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!