98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: April 26-28

If you're into Arts Festivals, Earth Day, Street Fests, Art & Jazz Festivals, vintage airplanes and brew, 16th century shenanigans, dinosaurs, and/or Wine Festivals, here are your 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday - Sunday

Art in the Square at Southlake Town Square - website details include, "In 2000, the Southlake Women’s Club first presented Art in the Square as a community fundraiser. With the generous help of sponsors and volunteers, Art in The Square has risen to be a nationally ranked fine arts event. This year Art In The Square celebrates its 20th anniversary.

EarthX Expo at Fair Park - according to their Facebook page, "EarthX is an enormous exposition with an expected attendance of over 160,000 visitors, 400+ speakers, 700+ exhibitors and a wide range of activities such as the Tiny House Village, Outdoor Adventure Zone, Organic Farm, Animal Petting Zoo, Virtual Reality Zone, Big Thought Robotics Truck, Sustainable U, Green Auto Show, International Art Display and much, much more."

Grand Prairie Main Street Fest - website info includes, "The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting the 8th Annual Main Street Fest. The 3-day event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, April 26 – 28 on the 200 block of W. Main St. and surrounding areas. The festival, with FREE parking and admission, will celebrate the fun, festive, family atmosphere that is Grand Prairie with live music featuring Texas Country Singer-Songwriters, award winning super groups accompanied by a variety of regional bands. Throughout the event enjoy a variety of Novelty Entertainment, more than 14 Carnival Rides, Arts & Crafts vendors, Business Expo vendors, 3 Entertainment Stages, plenty of Food & Beer Gardens, a KIDZONE and plenty of FUN for all!"