If you're into Rangers baseball, Ft. Worth's Mayfest, Horror Movie Festivals, craft beer, Cinco de Mayo events, Star Wars celebrations, Asian festivals, kite flying, the Cottonwood Art Festival, dogs, the world's biggest bounce house, 16th century shenanigans, dinosaurs/The Dallas Zoo, and/or wine & art, here are the 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 3-5.

Friday

Friday - Sunday

Texas Frightmare Weekend at Hyatt Regency DFW - according to their website, "Texas Frightmare Weekend is presented by Arrow Video. The event takes place annually in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. True to its motto, “The Southwest’s Premier Horror Convention”, our goal is to provide fans with an unrivaled experience by celebrating all aspects of genre films. Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. The event is also extremely proud to have featured the rising talents of many Texas “Frightmakers” in screenings, panel discussions and Q & A’s. After humble beginnings at the tiny Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, TX, TFW (as it has begun to be called by attendees) is arguably the largest horror convention in the nation. The event draws thousands of attendees annually and has hosted genre legends such as Brad Dourif, Danny Trejo, George A. Romero, Clive Barker, Malcom McDowell, Robert Englund, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Cary Elwes and hundreds more."

Saturday

Murphy Craft Beer Festival at Murphy Central Park - per their website, "Murphy’s craft beer festival returns for our 4th year on Saturday, May 4! Don’t miss out on this event, with activities designed for all ages. In addition to the craft beer tasting, we’ll be selling local-Texas wine by the glass, hosting a community concert! Check the Festival Info page for the full schedule and details. The craft beer festival and kids activities will run from 1:00-6:30pm, with our concert headliner will close out the evening from 6:30-8:00pm. Foodies rejoice! We’ll have crawfish until they run out, and local food trucks serving up delicious food all day. Kid Zone activities will run from 1-6:30pm, and will include games, bounce houses, entertainers, face painting, and a Root Beer challenge. Weather permitting, the Murphy Central Park splash pad will also be open!"

Grand Prairie Cinco de Mayo Parade and Celebration at Grand Prairie City Hall - website details include, "The city's largest parade will start at 10 a.m. at the 200 block of W. Main St. Free entertainment begins at noon and will include GPISD performers, mariachi bands, folklorico dancers and vocalists. The festival will feature arts and crafts, Tex-Mex festival foods, bounce houses and more!More information: 972-237-8100."

May the Fourth Be With You at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History - their website notes, "In the not too distant future, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (which is not far, far away) will be hosting an out of this world Star Wars celebration. Come explore the stars, find out what it would be like to live on an alien world, create experiments that test the force, make your own mini light saber, imagine you’re a Jedi, meet characters from the films and so much more! Costumes are encouraged! Click here to view the Museum’s costume policies. Help us celebrate this special day—you’re our only hope! And May the Fourth Be With You!"

Plano AsiaFest at Haggard Park - per their website, "Join us for the sixteenth year of Plano AsiaFest. AsiaFest '19 will showcase the rich cultures of Asia: Japan and Korea in the north; China, Taiwan, and the Philippines to the east; Vietnam and Malaysia in the south; and Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in the southeast. The numerous cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors will provide a fun and engaging time for your entire family."

Vibha Dallas Kite Festival at North Lake College in Irving - Facebook details include, "The 16th Annual Vibha Kite Festival" is 2:00pm - 8:30pm



FREE ADMISSION! Open to the public! FREE Parking!



* Face painting for kids.

* Henna/Mehndi Artist.

* Bounce House for kids (Bring socks!)

* Yummy food

* Kite making sessions

* 'Talent for a Reason' dance show

* Fashion Show

* More exciting games, extra goodies, DJ, Performances and lots of fun!



Bring your chairs and picnic blankets and spend the day!



Various types of Kites on sale. Buy and Fly the one that suits you!