98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 3-5
If you're into Rangers baseball, Ft. Worth's Mayfest, Horror Movie Festivals, craft beer, Cinco de Mayo events, Star Wars celebrations, Asian festivals, kite flying, the Cottonwood Art Festival, dogs, the world's biggest bounce house, 16th century shenanigans, dinosaurs/The Dallas Zoo, and/or wine & art, here are the 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 3-5.
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park
Friday - Sunday
- Fan Expo Dallas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas - per their website, "FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas, quickly growing into one of the largest events in North America. It is packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrity guests! The pop culture extravaganza is host to tens of thousands of fans at the Dallas Convention Center for the three-day event every Spring." Special guests this weekend cast members from the Back To The Future franchise (Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Tom Wilson and James Tolken, plus a h-u-g-e list of '70s - present TV and movie stars!
- Mayfest at Trinity Park - their website notes, "Mayfest is the biggest party in Fort Worth! Four days of live music, festival food, carnival rides, performing arts, pet adoptions, more than 60 Art and Gift Market vendors, free children's activities, special attractions - the list goes on and on! Held on the first weekend in May on 33 glorious acres in Fort Worth's Trinity Park, Mayfest is one event you won't want to miss!"
Texas Frightmare Weekend at Hyatt Regency DFW - according to their website, "Texas Frightmare Weekend is presented by Arrow Video. The event takes place annually in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. True to its motto, “The Southwest’s Premier Horror Convention”, our goal is to provide fans with an unrivaled experience by celebrating all aspects of genre films. Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. The event is also extremely proud to have featured the rising talents of many Texas “Frightmakers” in screenings, panel discussions and Q & A’s. After humble beginnings at the tiny Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, TX, TFW (as it has begun to be called by attendees) is arguably the largest horror convention in the nation. The event draws thousands of attendees annually and has hosted genre legends such as Brad Dourif, Danny Trejo, George A. Romero, Clive Barker, Malcom McDowell, Robert Englund, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Cary Elwes and hundreds more."
Saturday
Murphy Craft Beer Festival at Murphy Central Park - per their website, "Murphy’s craft beer festival returns for our 4th year on Saturday, May 4! Don’t miss out on this event, with activities designed for all ages. In addition to the craft beer tasting, we’ll be selling local-Texas wine by the glass, hosting a community concert! Check the Festival Info page for the full schedule and details. The craft beer festival and kids activities will run from 1:00-6:30pm, with our concert headliner will close out the evening from 6:30-8:00pm. Foodies rejoice! We’ll have crawfish until they run out, and local food trucks serving up delicious food all day. Kid Zone activities will run from 1-6:30pm, and will include games, bounce houses, entertainers, face painting, and a Root Beer challenge. Weather permitting, the Murphy Central Park splash pad will also be open!"
Grand Prairie Cinco de Mayo Parade and Celebration at Grand Prairie City Hall - website details include, "The city's largest parade will start at 10 a.m. at the 200 block of W. Main St. Free entertainment begins at noon and will include GPISD performers, mariachi bands, folklorico dancers and vocalists. The festival will feature arts and crafts, Tex-Mex festival foods, bounce houses and more!More information: 972-237-8100."
May the Fourth Be With You at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History - their website notes, "In the not too distant future, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (which is not far, far away) will be hosting an out of this world Star Wars celebration. Come explore the stars, find out what it would be like to live on an alien world, create experiments that test the force, make your own mini light saber, imagine you’re a Jedi, meet characters from the films and so much more! Costumes are encouraged! Click here to view the Museum’s costume policies. Help us celebrate this special day—you’re our only hope! And May the Fourth Be With You!"
Plano AsiaFest at Haggard Park - per their website, "Join us for the sixteenth year of Plano AsiaFest. AsiaFest '19 will showcase the rich cultures of Asia: Japan and Korea in the north; China, Taiwan, and the Philippines to the east; Vietnam and Malaysia in the south; and Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in the southeast. The numerous cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors will provide a fun and engaging time for your entire family."
Vibha Dallas Kite Festival at North Lake College in Irving - Facebook details include, "The 16th Annual Vibha Kite Festival" is 2:00pm - 8:30pm
FREE ADMISSION! Open to the public! FREE Parking!
* Face painting for kids.
* Henna/Mehndi Artist.
* Bounce House for kids (Bring socks!)
* Yummy food
* Kite making sessions
* 'Talent for a Reason' dance show
* Fashion Show
* More exciting games, extra goodies, DJ, Performances and lots of fun!
Bring your chairs and picnic blankets and spend the day!
Various types of Kites on sale. Buy and Fly the one that suits you!
Cinco de Mayo Multicultural Festival and Health Fair at Lee Park Recreation Center
Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park
Saturday - Sunday
Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park in Richardson - website details include, "From its humble beginnings in 1969, the Cottonwood Art Festival has developed into one of the most prestigious fine art festivals in the United States. Local artists staged their first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas. It was all tie-dye, bell-bottoms and braids back then where the artists laid down blankets and set up easels with the hopes of selling s few pieces of art. Since that first weekend nearly five decades later, Cottonwood has established itself as signature art event, become a tradition in the community and the home to the finest artists in the country for the first weekend of May and October."
Sunday
- Dog Bowl at Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park - website info includes, "Spoil your four-legged fur ball with an afternoon of doggy delights inside Fair Park’s Cotton Bowl Stadium, Sunday, May 5, 1–5 p.m. Dallas’ most historic football field transforms into a super-sized dog park for canines of all sizes to romp and run unleashed! This event is free to attend. Water stations and a giant “dip and sip” splash bowls will keep canines cool and quenched. Humans will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments (including beer) and other concessions. You can also come shop from the many local vendors and learn about local non-profits and adoption agencies that will be on site during #dogbowl. Dog Bowl at the Cotton Bowl is presented by Friends of Fair Park."
- Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 2:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park
NOW - May 12
- The Big Bounce America at Skyline Ranch - according to their website, "The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world! We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever built. We have the world largest bounce house (Guinness certified!), we have a 900ft long inflatable obstacle course we have a giant maze and we have slides, ball pits and climbing walls galore! With every bounce there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of. Sneakers off, party on at the awesome, Big Bounce America!"
NOW - May 27 (Saturdays & Sundays - 10am-7pm)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds - according to the website, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while having fun with Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!