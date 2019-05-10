98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 10-12
If you're ready for the Allen Arts Festival, the Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games, seeing historical homes, experiencing the world's biggest bounce house, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Safari Nights and Dinos at Dallas Zoo, Wine & Arts Festivals, and/or stylish vintage and repurposed goods, here are the 98.7KLUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Sunday
Allen Arts Festival at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm - per their website, "The Allen Arts Alliance Arts Festival is presented annually and proceeds benefit local arts and culture organizations, as well as school and community based art education and art access programs.
Allen Civic Ballet
Allen’s Community Theatre
Allen Philharmonic Orchestra and Symphony Chorus
Allen Heritage Guild
Friends of the Allen Public Library/Allen Reads
Note-Ably North Texas Chorus
Visual Arts League of Allen (VALA)
- Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Wise County Fairgrounds - Facebook details include, "Welcome to the 33rd Annual Texas Scottish Festival & Highland Games. The skirl of the Pipes, the cheers of encouragement for the Athletic events, and the swirling of the Highland Dancers reminds all Scots of our rich and glorious heritage."
Saturday - Sunday
Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes at Fairmount National Historic District - website info includes, "Fairmount’s tour of historic homes promises to be a fantastic exploration of Fort Worth’s biggest historic district. Our 37th annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes tour poster is now available for pre-order on our website and features 1831 Farmount, one of our fabulous tour houses! Purchase your poster today for $10 each along with your tour tickets on sale now for $15 each as an online special. There will be 5 beautiful houses on this year’s tour as well as a special bonus property currently undergoing renovation. The tour is Mother’s Day weekend, May 11-12 from noon-6 p.m. both days. JOIN US in celebrating preservation, some great Fort Worth history and tour some wonderful architecture while exploring our beautiful historic district. We hope to see you there!
NOW - May 12
- The Big Bounce America at Skyline Ranch - according to their website, "The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world! We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever built. We have the world largest bounce house (Guinness certified!), we have a 900ft long inflatable obstacle course we have a giant maze and we have slides, ball pits and climbing walls galore! With every bounce there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of. Sneakers off, party on at the awesome, Big Bounce America!"
NOW - May 27 (Saturdays & Sundays - 10am-7pm)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds - according to the website, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)
Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)
The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/
Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while having fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!