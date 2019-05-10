98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 10-12

Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes at Fairmount National Historic District - website info includes, "Fairmount’s tour of historic homes promises to be a fantastic exploration of Fort Worth’s biggest historic district. Our 37th annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes tour poster is now available for pre-order on our website and features 1831 Farmount, one of our fabulous tour houses! Purchase your poster today for $10 each along with your tour tickets on sale now for $15 each as an online special. There will be 5 beautiful houses on this year’s tour as well as a special bonus property currently undergoing renovation. The tour is Mother’s Day weekend, May 11-12 from noon-6 p.m. both days. JOIN US in celebrating preservation, some great Fort Worth history and tour some wonderful architecture while exploring our beautiful historic district. We hope to see you there!