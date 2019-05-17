98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 17-19
If you're interested in the New Kids On The Block "Mixtape Tour", the Ft. Worth Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta, the Texas Rangers, Watauga Fest, Main Street Fest in Grapevine, the Ft. Worth Home and Garden Show, the Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival in Deep Ellum, the Dallas Pet Expo, Bark in The Park at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, thte Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo, Dinos at The Dallas Zoo and/or the Midlothian Wine & Arts Fest, here are 98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday
New Kids On The Block "Mixtape Tour" at American Airlines Center - with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature and Tiffany!
USS Fort Worth Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta at Panther Island Pavilion (4-8pm) - according to their Facebook page, "Teams of 5 get together and build a boat to race across the river. The mission of this day is to build awareness and camaraderie with the USS Fort Worth crew while promoting clean rivers and sustainability. Our number one goal is to have fun!"
Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park in Arlington
Friday - Sunday
Main Street Fest - A Craft Brew Experience at Historic Downtown Grapevine Texas - website details include, "Join us and celebrate the 1980s and the year it all began at the 35th Annual Main Street Fest - A Craft Brew Experience."
Fort Worth Home and Garden Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center - per their website, "To get your Spring home and garden projects blooming head over to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth! Event attendees will have access to hundreds of companies and can visit with vendors one-on-one to learn more about the latest indoor and outdoor trends and solutions. Whether you’re in the market for a new pool or spa, the inside of your home is in need of a new look, or if you want to make your backyard a cool oasis that all of your guests will love year round– this show has something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy the convenience of finding all of the resources they need to get started under one roof! In addition to the wide variety of exhibitors that will be at the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on, interactive gardening workshops with the Tarrant County Master Gardeners."
Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival at Deep Ellum - website info includes, "Elm Street Tattoo and Music Festival is an event hosted by Elm Street Tattoo and Oliver Peck in Dallas, TX on Elm Street in Deep Ellum. The first edition being in September of 2013, the convention was based around a Friday 13th event each year, but has moved to a weekend late every May as of 2016. The convention features some of the best tattooers in the world, art shows, vendors, and a mix of local and touring bands all within a few blocks on Elm Street."
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals - 3:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park in Arlington
Saturday - Sunday
Dallas Pet Expo at Dallas Market Hall - their website notes, "Dallas Pet Expo boasts a staff of passionate animal lovers. On any given day, you’ll find us hard at work with our furry assistants -- who usually aren’t quite as helpful as they think. With a staff full of animal lovers, there is always an abundance of wet noses and wagging tails at work. This isn’t just another show to our staff; it is the realization of a dream to make a difference in communities across the country. Our mission is to bring an annual convention to your community, inviting you and your family -- including the furry, scaly, and feathered members -- to explore the services available to you, participate in fantastic activities and contests, support local animal causes, and meet critters who need their forever homes."
Sunday
- Bark in the Park at Dr Pepper Ballpark - Facebook info includes, "We're letting pups in the ballpark for 3 games this season! Bring your 4-legged friend to the ballpark on April 18th, May 19th, and 6/13 for Bark in the Park presented by Legacy Vet. The designated dog-friendly seating area is in the Kroger Lawn Seats. The 4/18 and 6/13 Bark in the Park nights fall on a Party @ The Yard date, so the Kroger Lawn Area will be 21+. To accommodate this, sections 123-126 will be dog-friendly for the 4/18 and 6/13 Bark in the Park. "
- Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals - 2:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park in Arlington
NOW - May 27 (Saturdays & Sundays - 10am-7pm)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds - according to the website, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."
NOW - Sept. 2
- Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."
NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)
- Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.
NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/
