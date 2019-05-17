98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 17-19

Fort Worth Home and Garden Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center - per their website, "To get your Spring home and garden projects blooming head over to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth! Event attendees will have access to hundreds of companies and can visit with vendors one-on-one to learn more about the latest indoor and outdoor trends and solutions. Whether you’re in the market for a new pool or spa, the inside of your home is in need of a new look, or if you want to make your backyard a cool oasis that all of your guests will love year round– this show has something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy the convenience of finding all of the resources they need to get started under one roof! In addition to the wide variety of exhibitors that will be at the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on, interactive gardening workshops with the Tarrant County Master Gardeners."