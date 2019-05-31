98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: May 31-June 2

If you are into Harry Potter, Rangers baseball, BBQ cook-offs, collectible coins, Crawfish Festivals, the Dallas Pride Festival, Spider-Man, Dallas Zoo Safari Nights, outdoor community concerts, Peter Pan, dinosaurs, and/or wine & art festivals, here are your 98.7KLUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Reel Adventures: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at Ft. Worth Museum of Science and History - website details include, "We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a celebration of REEL Adventures at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and a special screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the Omni Theater. Don your robes and wands, and prepare for a magical, family evening with hands-on activities that will challenge your skills and knowledge, food that will tantalize your taste buds and the film* that started it all! Use muggle methods if you must – but don’t delay! This is a REEL Adventures you won’t forget! Activities are held from 5:45 PM to 7:20 PM. The film begins promptly at 7:35 PM. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be presented in a digital, letterbox format."

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

Friday - Saturday

Texas Numastic Association Coin and Currency Show - per their Facebook page, "Bring the whole family, children's auctions, scouting programs, educational seminars, fantastic exhibits, experts and so much more."

Saturday

Fiesta Charra at Lewisville Rodeo Grounds - City of Lewisville website details includes, "This free, family-friendly event will feature several activities of a traditional Charreada, which is like a rodeo and practiced in Mexico. One featured activity is the Test of the Horse (Cala de Caballo), performed by Charros de Denton Association de Mexico. In this event, horses are put through a series of commands that test their training. A second featured activity is the Skirmish (Escaramuza), which is a team of female performers riding side-saddled while performing various equestrian exercises. La Reunion Nortena will be the headline musical act for this year’s event. Also appearing on-stage will be a Juan Gabriel Tribute, and a Mariachi group. In addition to the horse-specific events, there will be Ballet Folklorico dancers, traditional children’s games and attractions, food trucks and concessions."

Crawfish Festival at DeSoto Civic Center - according to their Facebook page, "Come and enjoy tons of delicious spicy crawfish, great food, live music, vendors and games. Revel in the best blues and funk and enjoy the infectious rhythms. This will be a friendly, relaxed and fun community event. Live performances by Willie Clayton and Fat Daddy."

Dallas Pride 2019: Miller Lite Music Festival at Centennial Hall at Fair Park - website info includes, "Dallas Pride 2019 includes the Miller Lite Music Festival at Fair Park on Saturday, June 1st, followed by The 36th annual Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 2nd. The Festival will be from 11am to 10pm which includes community and merchant vendor booths, pet adoptions, live entertainment, The Family Pride Zone, Teen Prideand a full day of fun! $10 adult general admission ticket required per person to enter the Festival. Teens 13-17 are $5 and children 12 and under are Free. You can purchase tickets at the gates or online here. Admission includes the concert series from local bands and our headliners. Parking rates on the Fair Park grounds will be $10/car."

Dive-In Movie - Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse at Apex Center - per their website, "Get the family together and come to the APEX Centre Outdoor Pool for a special viewing expierence! You will be able to enter the Outdoor Pool at 7:00PM and play on our outdoor aquatics attractions. Space is limited. Pre-registration is advised. The movie will begin at dusk."

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 3:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 2:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

NOW - July 6 (Saturdays ONLY)

Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - according to their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 11 consecutive Saturday nights. Safari Nights Presented by Reliant is included with admission, so you can see more than 2,000 animals during the day, then enjoy the concert and after-hours programming at night. Start your evening with special keeper chats and DinoSOAR, a 20-minute, interactive animal show presented by Kimberly-Clark Corporation before the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy a variety of indulgent treats, including food truck fare and cold drafts on tap from the craft beer garden."

NOW - July 12 ( Fridays ONLY)

Garland Sounds of Summer Concert Series - their Facebook page notes, "Garland’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series is back! Don't miss this exciting way to spend a summer evening under the beautiful Texas stars. FREE family friendly series. Festivities begin at 7:00pm with an assortment of vendors while we continue the evening with live music and fireworks to end the event. We hope to see you there!" Hear AC/DC tribute band "Back in Black" Friday May 31st.

NOW - Sept. 2

Summerfest: The Adventures of Peter Pan at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "The ultimate staycation is a short trip away this year, as Peter Pan and friends fly to Gaylord Texan for our 16th annual SummerFest event! Within our four-and-a-half acres of indoor gardens under glass, resort guests and locals will discover Peter Pan-themed décor, escape rooms, canvas painting, scavenger hunts, dance parties, and junior chefs camps – just to name a few. And outside, resort guests will make a splash at Paradise Springs - our 10-acre outdoor waterpark featuring four winding waterslides and a relaxing lazy river!"

Dinos at the Dallas Zoo - per their website, "An adventure of epic proportions opens at the Dallas Zoo this spring, and you won’t want to miss it! ZooNorth transforms into a prehistoric jungle with over two dozen larger-than-life dinosaurs waiting to be discovered. From the ferocious T. rex to the feathered Citipati, explore giants that roamed the earth long ago, and see how Dallas Zoo animals are related to these creatures of the past. We’ve got something everyone in the family can enjoy, all included in your general admission and FREE for Dallas Zoo Members."

NOW - Nov. 2 (Saturdays ONLY)

Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - Facebook info includes, "Join us Downtown for our fabulous Wine & Arts Festival! Texas Wineries, Craft Beer for sale & sample, over 150 Artisans & Vendors and Live Bands! Plus, Tons of Shopping, Food Trucks and an Inflatable Park for the kids!"Festival is FREE! 2-9pm. Wine Taste 3-8pm.

NOW - Dec. 14 (2nd Saturday of each month)

The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - details include, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards http://squarechurch.net/

Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s", while having fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!