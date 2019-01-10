Here's Why ABBA's Comeback Is Delayed

January 10, 2019
Blake Powers
4/27/2018 - File photo dated 05/11/82 of (left to right) Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus of the Swedish pop group Abba at the Dorchester Hotel, London. In an official statement posted on Instagram the band announced

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Last year info was out about ABBA working on two new songs and a CGI TV special, using avatars of the group (one of the best-sellling music groups of all time, with over 400,000,000 albums sold worldwide).

During the Christmas season, ABBA's Benny Andersson released this video.

ABBA has been working on new songs "I Still Have Faith In You", "Don't Shut Me Down" and a third is possible.

For ABBA fans, the above is good news, now the bad.

Andersson told IceTheSite a slow-down is in effect, due to lawyers.

"When that press release [about the TV show and recordings] came out, everything was up and running smoothly, then it didn’t run as smoothly... We are still trying to establish the agreement that needs to be done to be able to continue. We are good. It’s the other side, everything that has to be done, everything that has to be drawn. It’s delayed. It’s not our doing."

For now, patience is paramount.

abba
ABBA Comeback
ABBA Music
ABBA TV Special
Benny Andersson
Bjorn Ulvaeus
Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Agnetha Faltskog

