Here's Why DFW Had Haze This Weekend

Saturday, I went non-stop from 9am until almost 1am Sunday, and during the day I noticed this strange haze in the air.

At first, I thought perhaps it was our Morning guy Jody Dean, grilling out... but noticed how visibility was much shorter than normal, and realized Jody probably doesn't have THAT much charcoal.

Come to find out, according to NBC 5, winds had blown in dust ... from the Sahara! No joke, we were experiencing a large plume of brown dust that had blown in all the way... from Africa!

In addition to DFW, Lubbock experienced the same.

Jody is officially off-the-hook... :).