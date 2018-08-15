Here's Why You're Seeing So Many Crickets!

Have you been noticing more crickets than normal?

Yesterday while leaving Baylor Scott & White - Keller, I noticed a lot of crickets in and outside their main entrance.

The Dallas Morning News reports Texas A&M AgriLife Extention Service professor and urban entomologist Mike Merchant says, "The rains we’ve just had are the most common kind of trigger for large cricket flights, which signal the beginning of mating season for the black field cricket", which AgriLife says has 2 generations per year (small in spring, larger in late summer). Plus, it's the only cricket species known to swarm in large groups, which usually happens during years with dry springs and summers.

Merchant says the problem is greater in open land, where crickets can mate and "businesses and homes most plagued with crickets are usually those with bright white exterior lighting, which draws the flying crickets in."

To reduce the problem, turn off outdoor lights early in the evening andor replace lights with yellow incandescent "bug lights" or low-pressure sodium vapor lamps.

