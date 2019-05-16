Hershey's Releasing Limited Edition Emoji Chocolate Bars

May 16, 2019
Blake Powers
Hershey's Foods Logo

Photo: Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

After 125 years, the look of Hershey's chocolate bars is undergoing a temporary change.

CNN reports Hershey's is replacing it's logo with 25 popular emojis etched onto the rectangles of it's chocolate bars, for a limited time, with a limited release of approx. 25 million standard and snack-sized versions in (6) different packages, beginning this summer.

In a press release, Kristen Ohm, senior manager of Hershey's says, "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."

Hershey's says, each of the emojis were chosen to "feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation." 

... :)

Tags: 
Hershey's
Hershey's Emoji Chocolate Bars
Hershey's Emoji Bars
emojis

