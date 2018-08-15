HGTV Begins Filming "Brady Bunch" House Program

Wow! That was FAST!

TMZ reports HGTV began filming yesterday at The Brady Bunch house in Studio City, CA for a new TV show about the home and the process of returning it to it's original style from the series' era.

Exterior filming, aerial drone pics and filming notices are noticeable in the area.

Kelsey McCallister, the granddaughter of the late owner, will help produce the program, and hopes to assist with hosting.

HGTV has uniformed guards on site, which is a clear sign of how important security is.

Groovy!