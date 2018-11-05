HGTV "Brady Bunch" House Restoration Show Hits 2 Snags

Recently the Brady Bunch kids, ahem... adults, did a photo shoot for HGTV's Brady Bunch house remodel, and NSYNC's Lance Bass, who thought he had purchased the house and learned HGTV did, but is supposedly involved in the remodel/restore show, wasn't there.

TMZ reports Bass spoke with HGTV executives last week and learned the plan is to bring into the project in the coming year, plus Bass has been offered another HGTV project.

TMZ also reports the Brady Bunch house restoration project, has hit an unforseen snag... asbestos!

Seems a LOT of asbestos has been found in the house, which could delay the project. In one respect, that could be good for HGTV, when it comes to having more time to decide how best to work Lance Bass into the project.

Click HERE to see photos of the Brady Bunch cast reunion on the set of the house remodel show. 

 

 

 

