High School Softball Championship Game Audience Insists On National Anthem

This past Friday, Tiffany Marquez of Fowler California (near Fresno) was at at CUF D1 section high school softball championship game between Clovis and Buchanan, when the announcer said, "there will be no national anthem."

After booing began, the entire stadium stood up and began singing on their own!

The anthem had been played at an earlier game, and the thought was once was enough.

CNN reports the tournament organizer told the Fresno Bee they will now play the national anthem before every game.

Nice to know not having the national anthem during a sporting event on Memorial Weekend was not acceptable to the audience.

God Bless America!