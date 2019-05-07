Dallas' Historic Lakewood Theater Turning Into Bowlski's Bowling Alley

The art deco Lakewood Theater in Dallas, an official Dallas landmark, opened in 1938, featuring movies, bands, lives acts, and closed in 2015. Soon, the sounds of falling bowling pins will fill the air there.

Guidelive reports Craig and Jennifer Spivey of Lakewood, owners of Bowlounge in the Design District and a location near Aspen Colorado, and are remodeling Lakewood Theater, and reviving it's address.

Fortunately for those interested in history, the Spiveys are keeping several original areas of the Lakewood Theater, including:

front murals with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Zorro.

original stairway handrails

original restroom tiles

original grand piano-shaped lobby ceiling mirror

Craig Spivey told Guidelive, "We want to retain all the history in here" ... "It would be a shame to cover all this up."

Eventhough the theater seats have been replaced with 10 bowling lanes (salvaged from an old bowling alley in Mineola, 85 miles east of Dallas), a large projection screen will be behind the lanes for movies, videos, and a the stage has been remodeled for possible live acts, karaoke, etc.

Some of additions Bowlski's will include are:

an art deco candy shop/check-in counter

a restaurant

a messanine lounge with sofas and pool tables

private gaming suites

a small VIP lounge with top-shelf liquor, champagne, and located inside where the former projection room was

Click this Guidelive Facebook post for more info and photos.

Best wishes to Bowlski's and owners Craig and Jennifer Spivey of Lakewood on their TBD summer opening.

Here's to success. Cheers!