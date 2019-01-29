Historical "LOVE" Sculpture Comes To University Park In Time For Valentines Day

Looking for a special place to take photos with that special person in your life?

According to a report by Guidelive, "LOVE" began as a mid 1960s image on a Christmas card and has been used widely since due to it's creator Robert Indiana, a politcal pop artist, who never had it copywrited. Last year, The Washington Post called it "one of the most recognizable images in 20th-century art." The original sculpture is currently at the Indianpolis Museum of Art.

Photo: courtesy of The City Of University Park

There are various versions of the "LOVE sculpture and now, Guidelive reports Pauline and Austin Neuhoff just celebrated their 25th anniversary and are loaning their "LOVE" sculpture to the city of University Park, where it is now on display at Williams Park, located on Turtle Creek, east of Preston Rd. on University Blvd.

Steve Mace, University Park director of communications and marketing and former news director for our sister station KRLD told me today that this "is an authentic Robert Indiana sculpture, not a copy or knockoff."

If you would like to take some "LOVE photos, you may do so at Williams Park, which is surrounded by University Blvd. to it's north, McFarlin Blvd. to it's south, Haymie Ave to it's east and Park St. to it's left, just south of University Park Fire Department. Park hours are 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Such a fantastic piece of history, and now in University Park for your enjoyment. With warmer weather expected this weekend, be sure to drop by and take some photos with family, friends, and especially, with the one you LOVE... :).