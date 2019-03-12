Honda To Recall 1,000,000 Vehicles

According to NBC 5, Honda is planning to recall approx. 1,000,000 2001-2010 vehicles due to possibly dangerous Takata driver's side airbag inflators that were installed from a previous recall. Vehicles covered includes those under previous recalls and others that had air bags replaced after collisions.

Affected Honda models include:

2001-2007 Honda Accord

2001-2005 Honda Civic

2002-2006 Honda CRV

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2008 Honda Pilot

2003-2010 Honda Element

2006-2010 - Honda Ridgeline

In addition, the following Acura models are being recalled for the same issue:

2001-2005 EL

2002-2003 TL

2003-2006 MDX

2003-2010 CL

Worldwide, 23 people have died from the problem and hundreds more have been injured.

Honda plans to issue a public statement tomorrow concerning this new recall and owners of the afforementioned vehicles will be instructed to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer for the inflaters to be replaced.