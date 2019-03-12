Honda To Recall 1,000,000 Vehicles

March 12, 2019
Blake Powers
Honda

Photo: Calley Cederlof/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

According to NBC 5, Honda is planning to recall approx. 1,000,000 2001-2010 vehicles due to possibly dangerous Takata driver's side airbag inflators that were installed from a previous recall. Vehicles covered includes those under previous recalls and others that had air bags replaced after collisions.

Affected Honda models include:

  • 2001-2007 Honda Accord
  • 2001-2005 Honda Civic
  • 2002-2006 Honda CRV
  • 2002-2004 Honda Odyssey
  • 2003-2008 Honda Pilot
  • 2003-2010 Honda Element
  • 2006-2010 - Honda Ridgeline

In addition, the following Acura models are being recalled for the same issue:

  • 2001-2005 EL
  • 2002-2003 TL
  • 2003-2006 MDX
  • 2003-2010 CL

Worldwide, 23 people have died from the problem and hundreds more have been injured.

Honda plans to issue a public statement tomorrow concerning this new recall and owners of the afforementioned vehicles will be instructed to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer for the inflaters to be replaced.

 

