Honda To Recall 1,000,000 Vehicles
March 12, 2019
According to NBC 5, Honda is planning to recall approx. 1,000,000 2001-2010 vehicles due to possibly dangerous Takata driver's side airbag inflators that were installed from a previous recall. Vehicles covered includes those under previous recalls and others that had air bags replaced after collisions.
Affected Honda models include:
- 2001-2007 Honda Accord
- 2001-2005 Honda Civic
- 2002-2006 Honda CRV
- 2002-2004 Honda Odyssey
- 2003-2008 Honda Pilot
- 2003-2010 Honda Element
- 2006-2010 - Honda Ridgeline
In addition, the following Acura models are being recalled for the same issue:
- 2001-2005 EL
- 2002-2003 TL
- 2003-2006 MDX
- 2003-2010 CL
Worldwide, 23 people have died from the problem and hundreds more have been injured.
Honda plans to issue a public statement tomorrow concerning this new recall and owners of the afforementioned vehicles will be instructed to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer for the inflaters to be replaced.